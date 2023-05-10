With the recent closure of Wisconsin’s inter-district public school open enrollment program application deadline on April 28, the Williams Bay Board of Education on Monday night took action on open enrollment applications for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Thirteen more students opted into the district than left the district through open enromment for the next school year, with 30 outgoing students offset by the 43 students enrolling into the Williams Bay School District under inter-district public school open enrollment provisions.

Wisconsin’s inter-district public school open enrollment program (https://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment) allows parents to apply for their children to attend public school in a school district other than the one in which they reside.

Any Wisconsin resident in Grades 4K-12 may apply to attend a nonresident school district under the open enrollment program. However, a child may transfer to a nonresident school district for early childhood education or 4K only if the child’s resident school district offers the same type of program and only if the child is eligible for that program in the resident school district.

The regular open enrollment application period for the 2023-2024 school year ran from Feb. 6 through a 4 p.m. filing deadline on April 28.

The Williams Bay Board of Education on May 8:

Approved 30 student open enrollment transfers out of the Williams Bay School District to neighboring school districts.

Denied one application seeking student entry into the district.

Placed three applications seeking student entry into the district on a waiting list.

Approved 43 open enrollement applications seeking student entry into Williams Bay Schools from surrounding districts.

District Administrator Dr. Bill White called the district’s open enrollment numbers “comparable” to those of past years.

Board reorganization

In the wake of the April spring general election, the Williams Bay Board of Education conducted its annual board organization actions. There were no changes in board membership, as incumbents Karolyn Nelson and Dr. Patrick Peyer both ran unopposed for re-election to new three-year terms.

The Board of Education voted to:

Maintain the current board officer positions — Jack Lothian, president; Karolyn Nelson, vice president; Ed Nichols, clerk; Dr. Patrick Peyer, treasurer; and Mark Schneider, member-at-large.

Set board member assignments as follows: WASB Annual Convention Delegate, Ed Nichols; CESA 2 Representative and Career & College Academy Representative, Jack Lothian; Policy Committee, Mark Schneider and Ed Nichols; Handbook/Staff Relations Committee and Finance Committee, Karolyn Nelson and Dr. Patrick Peyer; Community Conversation Representative and Superintendent Advisory Committee, Mark Schneider.

As part of the board organization actions, the Williams Bay Board of Education on Monday also:

Designated Advia Credit Union as the district’s official banking depository.

Designated the Lake Geneva Regional News as the district’s official newspaper.

Designated the second Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. as the board meeting dates and times for the 2023-2024 school year.

Personnel transactions

The Williams Bay Board of Education took action on a number of personnel transactions on May 8, approving:

The retirement resignation of four-year-old kindergarten paraprofessional educator Linda Luberda, effective with the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The resignations of middle school-high school math teacher Mike Dowden, district special education director and school psychologiest Kassie McOmber, and Title 1 math teacher Katie Altenbach, all effective with the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The hiring of Hannah Grand as district librarian, Becky Schicanter as high school math teacher, Jessica Bongiorno as special education assistant, and former two-year district educator Bill Welch in a dual role position as associate principal (60%) and Advanced Placement (AP) science teacher (40%), all hirings effective with the upcoing 2023-2024 school year.

Concrete repairs

School board members approved a $23,400 contract with Darien-based Paschke Concrete LLC for sidewalk repairs at Williams Bay Middle School-High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67).

The school was built in 1996 and the concrete sidewalks at Williams Bay Middle School-High School are showing the deletirious effects of age, use and winter snow and ice mitigation and removal efforts.

Said White of the concrete, “It definitely needs to be repaired for people’s safety.”

Other news

In other developments at the May 8 meeting, the Williams Bay Board of Education:

Approved creation of a full-time dual-role associate principal (60%) and science teacher (40%) position at Williama Bay Middle School-High School.

Approved creation of an additional district K-12 special education paraprofessional position.

Held a first reading on revisions to Board Policy 760, governing district food service management. The proposed update changes, when approved, will bring the policy into alignment with current state and federal guidelines.

Approved Fall 2023 Start College Now applicationsfor three Williams Bay High School students looking to take college level courses at Gateway Technical College.

IN 18 PHOTOS; Williams Bay Middle School presents "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition" - April 27-28, 2023 Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants and his pet snail, Gary! BFF's Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom neighbors Patrick Staff, Squidward Q. Tentacles and SpongeBob SquarePants "The Sponge Bob Musical: Youth Edition" cast and crew - Williams Bay Middle School, April 27-28, 2023 Hatching an evil scheme down at The Chum Bucket SpongeBob comforts Pearl Krabs SpongeBob Electric Skates.JPG Dollar signs in Mr. Krabs' eyes: "Daddy Knows Best" Discord in the Krabs Family Ms. Mayor tries to maintain the status quo in Bikini Bottom despite the impending threat of a rumbling undersea volcano The Krusty Krab proprietor Mr. Krabs TV newscaster Perch Perkins reports on breaking news in Bikini Bottom SpongeBob Patrick Groupies.JPG Race to the rescue Scientist squirrel Sandy Cheeks explains her plan for defusing volcano Mt. Humongous "I'm Not a Loser" - Squidward Q. Tentacles dreams of breaking into show business Sandy and SpongeBob prepare to defuse threatening volcano Mt. Humungous Down at The Krusty Krab in "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition" at Williams Bay Middle School