Badger High School to present "Big Fish" for fall musical

A “Big Fish” tale is set to be presented at Badger High School.

Students from the school’s performing arts program are set to present “Big Fish: The Musical,” 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, and 1:30 p.m., Nov. 12 at the Badger High School auditorium, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva.

“Big Fish: The Musical,” which is based on a novel written by Daniel Wallace and a film directed by Tim Burton, is about a traveling salesman, Edward Bloom, who tells some interesting stories about his life. However, his son Will is suspicious about whether his father’s stories are true.

“He really doesn’t think what he is saying is true at the time,” cast member Kit Fleck said. “So while they’re both going through major changes in their lives, Will is trying to scramble to find out if the stories he is telling are actually true.”

Ava Ocker, cast member, said the characters that are featured in the story are relatable to most people, which is what she feels audience members will like about the musical.

“I think they will like that they can see a little bit of themselves in some parts of the show,” Ocker said. “So no matter who you are or who you are sitting with, you see there is a family, there is love and we got some fun aspects of it too.”

Hannah Kazimier, cast member, describes “Big Fish” as a family-orientated story that explores different themes.

“I think a lot of us can agree that it’s been a bittersweet experience because it’s such an amazing story to tell,” Kazimier said. “But I know it hits really close to home with a lot of us. It explores a lot of good themes like love and lost and heartbreak. I think it’s really awesome that we can portray that.”

The students have been rehearsing the musical since August, but the cast members were selected in May.

Ava Lippert, cast member, said she and her fellow students have put in a lot of work during the past few months becoming familiar with the lines, songs, scenes and dance numbers.

“It was overwhelming at first but once we got the hang of things and took it one by one, it really came together,” Lippert said. “It’s more exciting than scary now.”

Sydney Krause, cast member, said rehearsing and preparing for the upcoming presentation of “Big Fish” has been a gradual process.

“In the beginning it was a little terrifying, but then it all kind of came together,” Krause said.

Kazimier said it has been enjoyable having the performing arts, band and orchestra students working together to prepare for the upcoming production.

“It’s incredible. You get everyone from everywhere,” Kazimier said. “We have orchestra and band and people in the cast. A lot of the actors take tech theater. So everybody in the orchestra pit, cast and crew, they all get involved in everything they can.”

Ocker said several of the students have been involved with the Badger theater productions throughout their high school career.

“I think anyone of us will take any chance we can to get involved,” Ocker said. “I think that applies to the pit crew, as well. There’s so many different parts, and it’s a good way for a lot of people to get involved.”

Tickets for “Big Fish” cost between $7 and $11 and can be purchased by visiting www.bhs.badger.K12.wi.us.