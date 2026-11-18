Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva Public Library hosting coats and books drive Nov. 21 Dennis Hines Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 × As well as being enjoyable and relaxing, reading has been found to have a number of benefits for our mental health. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will conduct a coats and books drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21.kAmuC66 4@2ED 2?5 3@@<D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 E@ 2C62 J@FE9D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts The Lake Geneva Public Library will host a coats and books drive 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Submitted, Regional News kAm}@ 5@4F>6?E2E:@? :D C6BF:C65[ 3FE 49:=5C6? 2C6 2D<65 E@ 36 AC6D6?E E@ C646:G6 :E6>D]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E :D DA@?D@C65 3J E96 uC:6?5D @7 E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ[ #@E2CJ r=F3 @7 {2<6 v6?6G2 2?5 {2<6 v6?6G2 !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 2 hrs ago Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story The benefits of reading every day As well as being enjoyable and relaxing, reading has been found to have a number of benefits for our mental health. Watch Now: Related Video China: Xi holds China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin, Trump. ‘It’s my friend’: Moment Trump greets Putin at China summit ‘It’s my friend’: Moment Trump greets Putin at China summit WisEye Morning Minute: How Wisconsin Shaped Sustainable Global Fisheries WisEye Morning Minute: How Wisconsin Shaped Sustainable Global Fisheries Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Watch Now: Related Video China: Xi holds China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin, Trump. ‘It’s my friend’: Moment Trump greets Putin at China summit ‘It’s my friend’: Moment Trump greets Putin at China summit WisEye Morning Minute: How Wisconsin Shaped Sustainable Global Fisheries WisEye Morning Minute: How Wisconsin Shaped Sustainable Global Fisheries Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked