Alert Featured Top Story Topical Discover Whitewater Series donates $26,000 to nonprofits Dennis Hines Nov 25, 2026 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis Hines Discover Whitewater Series organizers donated $26,000 to five organizations during their 14th annual race banquet Nov. 11.kAmq6E96= w@FD6[ (9:E6H2E6C {tps$[ y\w2H< pBF2E:4 r=F3[ &?:G6CD:EJ @7 (9:E6H2E6C u@F?52E:@?\pE9=6E:4D 2?5 (9:E6H2E6C &?:7:65 $49@@= s:DEC:4E 6249 C646:G65 Sd[a__]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm$6G6C2= 2?@?J>@FD C6D:56?ED 2=D@ 5@?2E65 Sd`b E@ @C82?:K2E:@?D @7 E96:C 49@:46]k^AmkAm%96 s:D4@G6C (9:E6H2E6C $6C:6D[ H9:49 :D 96=5 :? $6AE6>36C[ :?4=F56D 2 92=7 >2C2E9@?[ dz[ dz E62>D[ u:E z:5D $9F77=6 2?5 z:5D z@CC2= C246]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 6 hrs ago Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Workout smarter, not harder with these simple tips Throwing some workout wisdom your way today, you may be working out harder than you need to! Buzz60s Chloe Hurst has the story! Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for Nov. 25, 2026 Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Top stories for Nov. 24, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 24, 2026 How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for Nov. 25, 2026 Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Top stories for Nov. 24, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 24, 2026 How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days