Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Rotary Club of Lake Geneva participates in polio walk Dennis Hines Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 × ZMG - Veuer But the bad news is it likely won’t help you out at all. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rotary Club of Lake Geneva, along with other local Rotary Club members, participated in the World’s Largest Polio Walk on Oct. 24. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmsFC:?8 E96 H2=<[ E96 #@E2CJ r=F3 >6>36CD 5@?2E65 Sa[d__ E@ #@E2CJ s:DEC:4E v@G] s2H? u:6=56C 7@C E96 !@=:@ !=FD AC@8C2>]k^Am Rotary of Club of Lake Geneva, along with other local area Rotary Clubs, participated in the World’s Largest Polio Walk on Oct. 24. Submitted kAm#@E2CJ r=F3 @7 {2<6 v6?6G2 2=D@ 5@?2E65 Sd[___ E@ u:6=56C 7@C E96 y@:? E96 |@G6>6?E E@ $E@A wF>2? %C277:4<:?8 :?:E:2E:G6]k^Am Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Scientists One Step Closer to Explaining Why Some People Never Get COVID But the bad news is it likely won’t help you out at all. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Recent stories about public safety in Lake Geneva Watch Now: Related Video Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love Watch Now: Related Video Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love