A look back at Lake Geneva’s Mount Fuji (Where Hawk's View is now located)

Another winter has arrived and along with it, skiers have descended on the hills at Alpine Valley, Grand Geneva and Wilmot.

But from 1960 to 1970 the place to be was Mount Fuji, where Hawk's View Golf Course is now located, just northeast of Lake Geneva.

A look back

Among those preserving its history is Sal Dimiceli, of Lake Geneva Area Realty, who also runs the local nonprofit The Time is Now and was very good friends with the hill's former owner Ed Meltzer, who has since passed away.

Along with preserving hundreds of pieces of art that Meltzer created, he has also preserved scrapbooks of photos and newspaper clippings about the hill.

The first time Dimiceli went to the ski hill he was about 19.

“I’m 71 years old now so it was a long time ago,” Dimiceli said. “I was very excited to go up to Lake Geneva to Mount Fuji. All the surrounding people in Illinois loved Mount Fuji. When I got here I went 'Oh, my gosh.' It looked like a big giant white area with so many people like ants all over the place."

He remembers the tow rope carrying everyone to the top of the hill and the big circular fire place in the lodge where everyone went to get warm.

Years later, long after Mount Fuji had shut down, Dimiceli met Meltzer and eventually learned that Meltzer had owned the ski hill. He started putting two-and-two together and realized that Meltzer was probably one of the guys yelling at all the skiers to be safe on the tow rope.

Looking back, Dimiceli said, "He was very enthusiastic about life and about loving Mount Fuji. It was one of the highlights of his entire life.”

Among the clippings that Meltzer kept was one talking about Mount Fuji being built.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was Mt. Fuji ski area at Lake Geneva, but in this, its first year of operation, this ski hill has developed into a major Midwest operation.” It went on to say, “Co-owners Phil and Ed Meltzer have taken 350 acres of fine Wisconsin farm land and are turning it into a year round resort area.”

And the hill wasn’t alone in Lake Geneva. According to a listing of area hills from when Mount Fuji was in operation, there was also Holiday Hill on Highway 36 north of the city, Majestic Mountain in Linn on Geneva Lake's south shore, Spring Valley Winter Park on the outskirts of Burlington, as well as Indian Knob, which is now Grand Geneva's Mountain Top.

As one newspaper clipping stated, “Lake Geneva is Winter Sports Mecca.”

And it wasn’t just a winter destination. It was known as a four seasons resort with dancing every night at Lake Geneva’s only outdoor ballroom, guest bands Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night and a discotheque open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights.

There was also horseback riding, a picnic area, golf driving range and Olympic size swimming pool.

In the summer months, as many as 20,000 people came to concerts to see names like Jerry Lee Lewis, the Buckinghams, The Ides of March and Paul Revere and the Raiders, according to the history posted on the website for Hawk's View Golf Course.

While we cannot go back in time and walk into the chalet, past articles provide vivid details allowing us to picture what the Japanese-inspired resort used to look like, with its red, slanted ceilings, stark blue rafters and paper lanterns, with a cocktail lounge overlooking the ski slopes.

One article about the resort, which didn't have the date or name still in tact, states Ed Meltzer, who opened the hill with his brother, Phil Meltzer, "explained that he chose the Japanese theme because of the approaching Olympics in Japan and the enthusiasm for skiing and the number of skiers in Japan.”

The menu at the resort’s restaurant specialized in Polynesian-international cuisine with items such as fried wontons, tiki beef and chicken bora bora.

Chalet facilities also included a complete ski rental shop, a cafeteria and a bandstand for orchestras on Friday and Saturday evenings, when dancing and entertainment were offered. Outside, the ski hill at that time consisted of seven rope tows to carry skiers to the top of the slopes. And there was space for up to 2,500 cars to park.

Yosemite Sam's

Later, however, with additional competition from area hills that were enhancing their technology, Meltzer opted to shut down the ski hill. A ranch opened in its place and the motif changed over from a Japanese theme to a western theme, with the new restaurant named “Yosemite Sam's.”

David Hills, who was the general manager for Hawk's view for 23 years before retiring last year, never went to the ski hill. But he remembers Yosemite Sam’s and the ranch. They had a mechanical bull and did rodeos there.

“I didn’t ride it,” Hills said of the mechanical bull. “I saw it though.”

To give a little more history, according to the website for Hawk's View:

In 1990, Ed sold the property to the Kennedy Group, which established the Long Horn Ranch until 1994.

In the spring of 1997, Dan and Sue Daniels bought the Long Horn property from the Kennedy’s. They also collaborated on six additional land purchases that make up the 314 acres that Hawk’s View Golf Club encompasses. In 1998, Craig Schreiner, a Golf Course Architect from Kansas City, MO, was retained to begin plans for the 36-hole golf complex. Later that year, Landscapes Unlimited was hired as the General Contractor.

Work on the golf courses began in July of 1999 with the courses completed in October of 2000 and a grand opening in 2001.

Hawk's View Golf Course now operates a premier 18-hole par 3 called Barn Hallow and a regulation course called Como Crossing.

While a lot is different than the past years when the hill operated as a ski hill, a few things are the same – the same lodge is still there now serving as the clubhouse and the property is still used for recreation.

“It’s nice it’s still a piece of recreational acreage that is good for the community,” Hills said. “It’s been a huge success."

