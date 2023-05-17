Carolyn Broussard, an Americana artist based out of New Orleans, Louisiana, will be one of the many performers this weekend at the Lake Geneva Jazz Fest.

She will be performing with Zydefunk on Friday, May 19 between 8:15-10 p.m. and on Saturday night, May 20, as a member of the Women of Jazz –from New Orleans to Brazil featuring Arsène DeLay, Heli and Samantha Saffire.

This will be Broussard’s first time performing at Lake Geneva’s Jazz Fest.

“I’m totally stoked to be able to performing at the Lake Geneva Jazz Fest,” she said. “Last year, I was in the middle of recording a new record and I didn’t really have the time at that moment. But now that same record is scheduled to be released in October and we’ll be able to start releasing singles in July. So now is a good time to start getting out there and getting in front of people and spreading the word.”

The record is titled “Ghosts of the Past” and she said she plans to perform some of those songs at the festival.

“A couple of the songs will be under Zydefunk on Friday night, but some of the more jazzy, rounded edges songs from the CD we’re going to be showcasing on the Saturday night with the “Women of Jazz’,” Broussard said.

Broussard is originally from New Iberia, Louisiana, which she calls ‘Cajun Country,’ but has been living in New Orleans since she was 20 years old to continue to pursue her dream in music, a dream that began when she young.

“When I was 3-years-old, it was Christmas Eve over at the Broussard house on my dad’s side of the family and I got a dress up kit,” she said. “I got changed into my dress up kit and it had a little microphone that I began to hold my entire family hostage while I made them listen to me sing every single verse to the ‘Wheels on the Bus.’ I have been singing since as soon as I could talk well enough.”

Broussard’s influences in music include some of the great women in jazz like Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne, Billy Holliday and Doris Day.

“I remember talking to my mom and telling her that I want to be the next Ella Fitzgerald,” Broussard said. “As soon as I turned 20, I came out to New Orleans and started myself a jazz band.”

She said she had pressure from members of her family to pursue country music, but her love for jazz music never wavered.

“I still very much love the great American songs in jazz even though I’m doing Americana now for the most part,” Broussard said. “Jazz was definitely a big part of what made me want to be a musician.”

From having what she calls her “first performance” at 3-years-old, she knew from fifth grade on that she was going to be a musician and wasn’t going to settle for less than that.

“From 18-20, I was going to school for Opera,” Broussard said. “The reason I left school at the age of 20 and ran away to New Orleans was because I finally learned how to control my big voice. At that point, I knew I could start a career (in the music industry).”

With Jazz Fest upcoming and with it being Broussard’s first time being in the city and performing at Lake Geneva’s House of Music, she’s just ready to have some fun, create some music and meet a bunch of Midwesterners, who she called “some of the sweetest people.”

“I hope the fans and I get same thing out of it,” she said. “We want this to be a place where people come to hear good music and feel good about the things we’re hearing and doing. I want to be able to meet some cool people, make some new friends, and build a relationship with the community that I haven’t had a chance to get to know yet. I’m excited.”

Lake Geneva’s Jazz Fest lineup

Friday, May 19

CBT Amphitheater

Charlie Wooton Project: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Zydefunk: 8:15 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Second Stage

Yves Francios: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Big Style Brass Band: 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Studio G VIP

Kal Bergenhal Project: 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (Inside).

Saturday, May 20

CTB Amphitheater

Cameron Webb: 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Chicago Windy City Ramblers: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Women of Jazz – from New Orleans to Brazil feat., Arséne DeLay, Heli, Carolyn Broussard and Samantha Saffire: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Second Stage

Underground Sound: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Jazz Men: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Claudettes: 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Studio G VIP

Iguanna vs. Bunny: 10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. (Inside).

Sunday, May 21

CTB Amphitheater

Badger High School Jazz Band: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Front Porch

Sam Barrett: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

