Drive-through turkey dinner this Saturday; Immanuel UCC to host popular annual dinner

Prepare to gobble and wobble this weekend.

Area residents with a hankering for an early taste of a homemade Thanksgiving turkey dinner with all the trimmings are in luck, as Immanuel United Church of Christ makes plans to host its popular annual turkey dinner this Saturday, Nov. 12.

Meals will be served at Immanuel UCC, 111 Fremont St. in Walworth, on a drive-through only basis from 3 p.m. until sold out. The church is located across the street from Walworth Elementary School, south of Beloit Street and just west of the downtown square.

The dinners, $15 each, include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, rolls, cranberries and pie.

Members at Immanuel usually serve about 700-800 turkey dinners annually according to Rev. Bob Kamps, who serves as pastor of both Immanuel UCC and also Como Community Church in Lake Geneva, which held its annual turkey dinner on Oct. 19. Como Community Church serves some 500-550 turkey dinners annually.

The turkey dinners are popular longtime traditions for more than 65 years at both congregations according to Kamps, who has served as pastor at Como since 2010 and also at Immanuel for the past year and a half.

“It’s a tradition both churches have continued throughout the years,” Kamps said of the community turkey dinners, which were served family-style indoors prior to the 2020 arrival of the COVI-19 pandemic, when the events pivoted to a drive-through model. “For both churches, we start preparations weeks before the turkey dinner. It’s a lot of work, it takes a tremendous amount of people, but we have a lot of fun doing it. It’s a good time. It’s a great thing. It brings the community together. People appreciate it. We try to emphasize we’re there for the community.”

Kamps said around 25 volunteers from Immanuel will be preparing and serving the drive-through turkey dinner on Saturday.

For more information about the drive-through turkey dinner at Immanuel UCC, call 262-275-3252 or visit https://www.walworthucc.org.