Book signing Nov. 12 at Angelus in Walworth; Illustrator Paul Turnbaugh from Williams Bay

Williams Bay illustrator Paul Turnbaugh, along with Virginia Beach, Va. author Tamara “Tammy” Fitzgerald, will be signing copies of their collaborative book “Saving Truman,” the story of a boy saving a sea turtle, on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Angelus Home, Garden & Lifestyle, 325 Kenosha St. in Walworth.

“It was a beautiful collaboration, really flawless,” Fitzgerald said of working with Turnbaugh. “He’s an amazing talent.”

Over his career, Turnbaugh has illustrated more than two dozen fully-illustrated children’s books, as well as scores of children’s book covers.

The book has been “creating a lot of buzz” since its Oct. 4 release by Bloomington, Ind.-based Archway Publishing according to Turnbaugh, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the California College of Art in 1979.

Fitzgerald, a first-time author, agrees.

“People love the story and the illustrations,” noted Fitzgerald, who works as an administrative assistant to the director of the Virginia Class Submarine Program at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va..

The 46-page book is the story of a sea turtle’s struggle to survive an injury caused by human impact. By his side is an 8-year-old boy named Luca, who earlier rescued Truman from peril and later became the lucky turtle’s hero. Luca’s dedication to the rehabilitation of this 150-pound turtle evolves into a commitment to save this endangered species from extinction and Luca discovers that these lovable ancient mariners will struggle to survive without human kindness and intervention.

“Saving Truman” has earned five-star ratings online on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Said one online reviewer, “This is a terrific book! I read this yesterday with my 6 year old grandson and we shed tears of joy all the way through it. The book is beautifully written, and the story is heartwarming. My grandson now wants to know everything about these incredible creatures. Thank you for the lesson in empathy, and for peaking his curiosity. Very well done. Go Truman!”

Added another, “My children, ages 3 and 4 love this book. It is beautifully written and also educational. Our favorite book to read, great for parents as well! Highly recommend, would be perfect for older children as well.”

Wrote another reviewer, “This book would be a great addition to any child’s life. The story is inspiring and the illustrations are full of color!”

A professional illustrator since 1979, Turnbaugh has worked with many of America’s premiere design firms, ad agencies, publishing houses and marketing firms, as well as performing a lot of of commissioned illustration work. In March 2015, Turnbaugh launched WildHeartland, Inc. (https://www.wildheartland.net/home) to produce limited edition prints of his fine art.

Turnbaugh and his wife, Therese, live in “artist’s paradise” Williams Bay, where he teaches art at Faith Christian School, W5525 State Hwy. 67.

Locally, “Saving Truman,” is being sold by locally-owned Angelus, established in 2011 by sisters Jeannene Clark and Therese Turnbaugh, who wanted to incorporate their passions for home decorating, gardening and spiritual renewal into one business featuring an ever-changing display of modern country and cottage home decor. Angelus features a collection of new, repurposed, vintage and hand-painted furniture and goods, as well as artisan creations and handcrafted natural soaps, spa gifts, essential oils and candles.

The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. book signing is being held in conjunction with Angelus’ popular 11th annual holiday open house, slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 12. Other local authors are also being hosted at the open house. The books retail for $32.95, plus tax.

Therese Turnbaugh said Angelus is already “almost sold out” of its first shipment of 50 books, reporting that “Saving Truman” is proving to be a popular gift-giving buy for children and grandchildren, including a long list of reserved books to be author and illustrator signed.

“People love it,” she said of the book.