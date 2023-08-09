June 30, 1952—Aug. 3, 2023

WAYNESVILLE, NC—William Roy (Miller) Robison passed away August 3, 2023, in Waynesville, NC, at the age of 71. He attended Big Foot High School, and then went on to college in Whitewater, WI, before joining the Navy.

He retired to Western North Carolina in 2018 after a successful career in the construction industry. He loved the mountains nearly as much as he loved Fontana, WI, where he spent many of his formative years in and around the lake.

Although he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s shortly after retiring, he never gave up hope. With a knowing smirk and a twinkle in his eye, his sense of humor shone through even in the most difficult of times. He will be missed terribly by those who loved him.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Edens; daughter, Joey Robison; brother, Mike Robison; sister, Lu Ann Robison; sister, Nancy Kauffman; brother, David Edens; and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, William Robison, step-father, Duane “Slim” Edens, and brother, Larry Edens. garrettfuneralsandcremations.com.