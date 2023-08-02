June 25, 1937—July 30, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Sherwin Richard “Dick” Friedman, 86.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Sondra. Devoted father of: Earl, Bryan, and Dale Friedman; cherished companion of Cathy Appelbaum; dearest dogdad of Molly; caring brother of the late Leonard (late Debbie), Eugene, and Morton (late Suzanne) Friedman; loving uncle and great-uncle of many.

Dick was the former owner of Dearborn Wholesale Grocers. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and colleagues.

Graveside service will be TODAY, Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.