Oct. 26, 1957 - Jan. 10, 2023

LAKE GENEVA - Michael Drake, age 64, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on January 10, 2023. Although battling cancer, Michael died of natural causes - he went out his way, riding his bicycle. Michael was born on October 26, 1957, and was a lifelong resident of Walworth County.

Along with cycling, his hobbies include birding; he sure loved his feathered friends. Mike was a musician in many respects - a composer, singer, and guitarist. As a founding member of the band Stone Frogs, he played at the Globe in Milwaukee and numerous gigs at Hogs and Kisses in Lake Geneva. He was also an accomplished artist with drawings that have graced the cover of the nationally published sci-fi magazine, Omni.

Additionally, he was commissioned by the City of Lake Geneva to draw the railroad depot, of which post cards were made. Mike also created wall murals for many local businesses and sold his unique and witty holiday cards on his Etsy shop. Besides being an artist and a musician, Mike was also a Chef at a variety of local establishments over his work career. He volunteered his time to various fundraising events in the area - many seniors will remember him from his time serving coffee and donuts at the Silver Screen Club every month for 17 years.

Mike is survived by his maternal uncle, Kevin Adams of Lake Geneva; brother, Scott (Penny) Drake of Kronenwetter, WI; life-long friend and chosen brother, Larry Joseph of Lake Geneva; and many other great friends. He will be dearly missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva.

