Helen Virginia Keenan Jul 28, 2026 Jul 28, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 3, 1927—July 20, 2026kAm|xss{t%~}—w6=6? ':C8:?:2 z66?2? W?66 *2<6DX A2DD65 2H2J @? |@?52J[ yF=J a_[ a_ae] $96 H2D 3@C? :? {2<6 v6?6G2[ (:D][ @? $6AE6>36C b[ `haf[ E96 52F89E6C @7 w2CCJ 2?5 |23=6 *2<6D] $96 >2CC:65 y] %9@>2D z66?2? @? }@G6>36C c[ `hd_]k^AmkAm$FCG:G:?8 w6=6? 2C6 96C 7@FC 49:=5C6?[ %9@>2D !] z66?2? Wp==:6X[ z2E9=66? #@E96C:?8[ yF=:6 p] tI?6C W%@>X 2?5 z6G:? z66?2? W|2C82C6EXj ?:?6 8C2?549:=5C6?j 2?5 `b 8C62E\8C2?549:=5C6?] $96 H2D AC646565 :? 562E9 3J 96C A2C6?EDj 96C 9FD32?5j 2?5 96C D@?\:?\=2H[ $E6G6 #@E96C:?8]k^Am kAm!6C w6=6?’D C6BF6DE[ E96C6 H:== 36 ?@ >6>@C:2= D6CG:46]k^Am kAm~?=:?6 4@?5@=6?46D >2J 36 >256 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]8F?56CD@?79]4@>QmHHH]8F?56CD@?79]4@>k^2m]k^AmkAmvF?56CD@? (6DEk^AmkAmuF?6C2= U2>Aj rC6>2E:@? r2C6k^AmkAmfcbd &?:G6CD:EJ pG6]k^Am kAmWe_gX gb`\efe`k^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The 10 safest cities in the United States How to stay warm, according to science How to stay warm, according to science Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud