Janet L. Kraft May 19, 2026 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Please Join Us For A Celebration of Life in loving memory of:kAmy2?6E {] zC27Ek^AmkAmd^a_^`hd_ – `^a_^a_aek^AmkAm~A6? w@FD6k^AmkAm$2EFC52J[ |2J ab[ `i__–ci__ A]>]k^AmkAm(de_g %6CC:E@C:2= #5][ t=<9@C?[ (x]k^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The 10 safest cities in the United States How to stay warm, according to science How to stay warm, according to science Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud