Phillip Lone Gray Aug 25, 2026 12 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 5, 1938—August 11, 2026kAm!9:==:A H2D 3@C? :? pAC:= `hbg :? {2<6 v6?6G2[ (:D4@?D:?[ E@ p=:46 2?5 z6:E9 vC2J] w:D 3C@E96C v2CJ D6CG65 :? E96 &]$] }2GJ[ 2?5 9:D D:DE6C $2==J H2D 2 C6DE2FC2?E6FC 2?5 2? 6BF6DEC:2?]k^AmkAmw6 8C25F2E65 7C@> 9:89 D49@@= :? {2<6 v6?6G2 :? `hde[ 2?5 (:D4@?D:? $E2E6 r@==686 2E $E6G6?’D !@:?E :? `he_ H:E9 2 q2496=@C @7 $4:6?46 :? q:@=@8J 2?5 r@?D6CG2E:@?] !9:==:A H6?E @? E@ 4@>A=6E6 2 |2DE6C @7 $4:6?46 :? u:D96C:6D 7C@> E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 (2D9:?8E@?[ $62EE=6[ :? `hed]k^Am kAm{2E6C E92E J62C[ 96 ;@:?65 E96 p=2D<2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 u:D9 2?5 v2>6 2D 2 7:D96C:6D 3:@=@8:DE] w:D 7:CDE 2DD:8?>6?E H2D <:?8 4C23 C6D62C49 :? z@5:2<[ p=2D<2] x? `heh[ 96 >@G65 E@ yF?62F[ p=2D<2[ 2?5 4@?5F4E65 :?\56AE9 C6D62C49 @? 4@9@ D2=>@?] !9:==:A 925 2 =:76=@?8 =@G6 @7 E96 8C62E @FE5@@CD 2?5 6?;@J65 9F?E:?8 2?5 7:D9:?8 :? 3@E9 (:D4@?D:? 2?5 p=2D<2]k^Am kAmx? `hff[ 96 >2CC:65 r2C@= !2F=D@?[ 2?5 E96J 925 EH@ D@?D[ y24< W`hg`X[ 2?5 y@9? W`hgbX] !9:==:A 2EE6?565 E96 u:CDE r@?8C682E:@?2= r9FC49 :? {2<6 v6?6G2 2E 2? 62C=J 286 2?5 =2E6C ;@:?65 s@F8=2D xD=2?5 q:3=6 r9FC49 :? yF?62F[ p=2D<2]k^Am kAm!9:==:A A2DD65 2H2J @? pF8FDE ``E9[ a_ae[ 2E E96 286 @7 gg]k^AmkAm!9:==:A :D DFCG:G65 3J 9:D H:76 r2C@=[ D@?D y24< 2?5 y@9?[ 3C@E96C v2CJ vC2J[ D:DE6C $2==J #@32CED[ 2?5 7@FC 8C2?549:=5C6?]k^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The 10 safest cities in the United States How to stay warm, according to science How to stay warm, according to science Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud