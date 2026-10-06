Conrad Fay Hawkins Oct 6, 2026 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 29, 1940 - September 25, 2026kAmr@?C25 w2H<:?D A2DD65 2H2J @? $6AE6>36C ad[ a_ae] k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]56=692?EJ7F?6C2=9@>6]4@>^@3:EF2C:6D^4@?C25\92H<:?DQm9EEADi^^HHH]56=692?EJ7F?6C2=9@>6]4@>^@3:EF2C:6D^4@?C25\92H<:?Dk^2mk^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The 10 safest cities in the United States How to stay warm, according to science How to stay warm, according to science Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud