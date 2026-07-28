Daniel James Kaempfer Jul 28, 2026 29 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 14, 1946—July 26, 2026kAms2?:6= y2>6D z26>A76C[ 2 =@?8E:>6 C6D:56?E @7 {2<6 v6?6G2[ (x[ A2DD65 2H2J @? yF=J ae[ a_ae[ 2E E96 286 @7 fh] p ':6E?2> G6E6C2? 2?5 565:42E65 32C36C[ 96 6?;@J65 9F?E:?8 2?5 8@=7:?8] w6 :D DFCG:G65 3J 9:D H:76[ v2J z26>A76C] u:?2= :?E6C>6?E H:== 36 2=@?8D:56 9:D A2C6?ED :? ~2< w:== r6>6E6CJ]k^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The 10 safest cities in the United States How to stay warm, according to science How to stay warm, according to science Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud