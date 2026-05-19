Peggy L. Affolter May 19, 2026 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peggy L. Affolter, age 77, of Fountain Hills, AZ, formerly of Lake Geneva, died Saturday, May 9, 2026. Services are pending for late June. Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The 10 safest cities in the United States How to stay warm, according to science How to stay warm, according to science Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Caliente: Top stories for May 1-7 Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud Watch as Reid Park Zoo's elephants play in the mud