Patriotic ballet, 'A Hero's Homecoming,' coming to Elkhorn Jul 1, 2026 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wisconsin Dance Theatre will perform “A Hero’s Homecoming,” at 7 p.m. July 11 and 2 p.m. July 12 at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAm%96 AC@5F4E:@? :D D6E 2E E96 4@?4=FD:@? @7 (@C=5 (2C xx 2?5 9:89=:89ED E96 6IA6C:6?46D @7 C6EFC?:?8 p>6C:42? D6CG:46 >6>36CD 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D] xE :?4=F56 32==6E[ DE@CJE6==:?8 2?5 >FD:4 7C@> E96 `hc_D]k^AmkAm%96 a_ae 42DE 762EFC6D (:D4@?D:? ?2E:G6D p9?2 {:A49:<[ {:=J t582C[ r256? !:6C46[ y@C52? rFCE:?[ $2>F6= wF36CEJ 2?5 y@D6A9 wF36CEJ[ 2?5 DEF56?E 52?46CD 7C@> (:D4@?D:? s2?46 %962EC6 r@?D6CG2E@CJ 2?5 DEF5:@D E9C@F89@FE E96 DE2E6]k^Am kAmkDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ @C E@ AFC492D6 E:4<6ED[ G:D:Ek^DA2?m kDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQ 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qmk2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]H:D4@?D:?52?46E962EC6]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]H:D4@?D:?52?46E962EC6]4@>k^2mk^DA2?mkDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qm]k^DA2?mk^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Art, museum exhibits in Kenosha, Racine counties this week Art, museum exhibits in Kenosha, Racine counties this week feature a number of items. Dr. Destruction and crew to host free screening of "Killing Poe" Ghoulies now have a chance to see local horror host Dr. Destruction on the big screen. A free screening hosted by Dr. Destruction's Crimson T… Geneva Lake Arts Foundation conducts Summer Art Show The show features paintings, drawings, photography, pottery work, glasswork, jewelry, sculptures, mixed media and woodworking items.