Alert Featured Top Story Topical Geneva Lake Arts Foundation conducts Summer Art Show Jul 1, 2026 8 hrs ago × Upgrading your wall art can seem super expensive, but there are a bunch of affordable sites to find fantastic pieces. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation is conducting its Summer Art Show through July 26 at Gallery 223, 223 Broad St.kAm%96 D9@H 762EFC6D A2:?E:?8D[ 5C2H:?8D[ A9@E@8C2A9J[ A@EE6CJ H@C<[ 8=2DDH@C<[ ;6H6=CJ[ D4F=AEFC6D[ >:I65 >65:2 2?5 H@@5H@C<:?8 :E6>D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack New Geneva Lake Arts Foundation member Sandy Smith is one of the featured artists of the Summer Art Show, which will be held through July 26 at Gallery 223, located at 223 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Submitted kAm~?6 @7 E96 762EFC65 2CE:DE :D ?6H 7@F?52E:@? >6>36C $2?5J $>:E9 @7 (2=H@CE9] $>:E9 H@C<D AC:>2C:=J :? 24CJ=:4[ 4C62E:?8 A2:?E:?8D :?DA:C65 3J ?2EFC6 2?5 (:D4@?D:? =2?5D42A6D]k^AmkAmv2==6CJ aab :D @A6? 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ d A]>][ %9FCD52J\|@?52J]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story How You Can Upgrade Your Home with Budget-Friendly Artwork Upgrading your wall art can seem super expensive, but there are a bunch of affordable sites to find fantastic pieces. Best small towns to live in across America