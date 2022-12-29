New president, board chairman to steer East Troy Railroad into the future

EAST TROY — The board of the East Troy Railroad Museum announces the election of Ward Komorowski as president of the museum, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Komorowski, a volunteer at the tourist railroad and museum for the past two years, was elected to the Board of Directors earlier this year. He retired after a 39-year career with Johnson Controls, where he was most recently VP Enterprise Property Group and Security.

Ryan Jonas, who has been president of the museum for 10 years, was elected chairman of the board, replacing Patrick Doran, who will still remain on the board.

“Ward brings a level of experience and leadership that will serve the organization well, along with a love for trains and railroading,” said Jonas. “I look forward to working together with him and with the rest of our amazing volunteers in my new role.”

In addition to his Johnson Controls career, Komorowski has been an adjunct professor at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) for 21 years, where he also serves on the Board of Regents. He received his bachelor of science degree in Architectural Engineering from MSOE and is a registered professional engineer in Wisconsin.

Komorowski was named “Green For Profit Business Leader of the Year” by the Milwaukee Business Journal in 2009. He received the “Faculty of the Year Award” from MSOE in 2008, and he was named “Facility Executive of the Year” by Today’s Facility Manager magazine in 2005.

In addition to serving on the Board of Regents at MSOE, Komorowski serves on the Board of Directors of Discovery World Museum, has been president, secretary, treasurer and board member of the Association for Facilities Engineers, and is active in the International Facilities Management Association. He and his wife live in Muskego.

“I have been so excited to volunteer at the East Troy Railroad Museum and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this great organization as president,” said Komorowski. “I want to thank Ryan for his commitment and leadership over the last ten years and look forward to his wise counsel in the years to come.”

The East Troy Railroad Museum operates regular 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy Depot and Museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer store and deli.

This not-for-profit railroad is operated and managed by over 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through restoration, preservation and operation of historic equipment.

The museum celebrated 50 years of tourist train operations in 2022.

For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.

