Learn more about winter gardening with free UW-Madison webinars

UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program is offering free educational mini-webinars on growing plants when it’s not summer.

During the Fall into Winter Gardening series, learn how to ready a landscape for winter, protect young trees from damage, and caring for festive houseplants.

The mini-webinars are 20 minutes, each one followed by a Q&A.

Registration is required for each mini webinar. Participants can attend only one or all three. The series is open to the public. All webinars will be recorded and made available on the Extension Horticulture website. Go to bit.ly/3rZez9V to register.

Webinars are:

Tips for Getting Landscape Plants Ready for Winter — Thursday, Oct. 13, noon. Learn how to protect susceptible plants from snow and cold damage. Proper mulching and watering to help plants through the fall and survive the winter will also be discussed. Presented by Lisa Johnson, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension, Dane County.

Protecting Young Trees from Animal and Other Damage Over Winter — Thursday, Oct. 20, noon. In winter, young trees are prone to a variety of hazards. Be prepared to mitigate that damage by learning how to protect young trees from potential wildlife damage and how to effectively protect trunks from winter sunscald damage. Presented by Diana Alfuth, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension Pierce and St. Croix counties.

Maintaining Your Festive Houseplants — Thursday, Oct. 27, noon. Learn how to keep a poinsettia, Christmas cactus, Norfolk Island Pine and other favorite gift plants thriving. Light, watering, fertilizer, and humidity requirements will be covered. Presented by Janell Wehr, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension Wood and Marathon counties.

The mini-webinars are hosted by UW-Madison, Division of Extension, Horticulture.

For upcoming events and learning opportunities, see hort.extension.wisc.edu/events.