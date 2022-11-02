Lake Geneva's Oakfire raising funds for Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank

Dine out near Geneva Lake while helping to put food on the shelves at the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Oakfire Restaurant is hosting a dinner to benefit the bank, with two seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 831 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Entrée choices are grilled chicken and pasta in vodka sauce or portabella mushroom pasta. Each entrée includes salad, Oakfire Bread and dessert. Cocktails can be purchased separately.

There will also be a bag raffle and a few special silent auction items, including a wine cellar and appetizer event for four, sailing and lunch on Geneva Lake, a Green Bay Packers jacket and more.

Tickets are $15 each. Gratuity not included. Oakfire is donating $9 of each ticket sold to the food bank.

Purchase tickets at www.walworthcountyfoodpantry.org/news-events/dinner-at-oakfire.html or call the bank office at 262-723-4488.