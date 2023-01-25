Happenings: 9 things to do in Lake Geneva area Jan. 25-Feb. 4, 2023

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Ice Castles — Expected to open soon, weather permitting, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin. Note: Peak season tickets already sold out. Friday, Saturday and Sunday pricing: $29 ages 12 and older, $22 ages 4-11. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday pricing: $25 ages 12 and older, $17 ages 4-11.

Lake Geneva Winterfest — Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 1-5, Riviera, Flat Iron Park and various downtown Lake Geneva locations, visitlakegeneva.com.

Event is centered on the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, in which 15 teams will create works of art out of snow at the Riviera and Flat Iron Park. Other activities include the People's Choice Awards, in which guests can vote on their favorite snow sculptures; the Ice Walk, with 32 ice sculptures to be installed in various spots throughout downtown Lake Geneva; performances by Fox Valley Fire Arts; bonfires at Riviera Beach; live music and entertainment in the Riviera Ballroom; and more. See article in this week's Resorter for more details.

Freaky Tiki Winterfest — Feb. 1-5, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Well St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

Tropical island vibes abound throughout this celebration of Lake Geneva Winterfest, with special Maxwell Tiki beverages, exclusive swag, a kids igloo and more.

Freaky Tiki started with Maxwell allowing locals to use the pool for five hours a week in the summer during the Covid pandemic, according to Maxwell owner Luke Pfeifer. "As we planned for Winterfest 2021, the idea was 'Why not have a Tiki-themed event in winter with our heated igloos and it stuck," he said. "We love the idea of offering something different and fun for locals and visitors to Lake Geneva during Winterfest." For hours, visit the website. Also see Winterfest story for more about the event.

Winter Carnival — Saturday, Feb. 4, starts 11 a.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa's The Mountain Top, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

A day of skiing, snowboarding and snow activities. Events include human bowling on the sledding hill from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; skier/snowboard cross race both at noon; rail jam competition 2 p.m.; toboggan race 3 p.m.; kayak race 5 p.m.; tug of war between ski patrol and ski school at 6:30 p.m.; and the grand finale — a torchlight parade and fireworks competition. For more activities and a full event schedule, go to the Grand Geneva website.

Ice Princess Brunches — Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 28 & 29, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com/ice-princess-brunch. A one-of-a-kind fairytale experience with ice princesses, their snowman sidekick and a majestic menu. Schedule: Photo ops with ice princesses 9:30-10:15 a.m.; story time with ice princesses 11 a.m. Future dates: Feb. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. Prices: $60 ages 11 and older, $40 ages 4-10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

Abominable Snow Race — Saturday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m., Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Town of Geneva, abominablesnowrace.com. Registration fees vary.

This marks the eighth year of the winter obstacle race for ages 4 and older, with options to compete for cash and prizes or to just have fun. There are three new obstacles this year on the 5-mile course. As of this writing, registration to compete in the event was set to close Jan. 15. However, people can watch the Abominable Snow Race for free. Visit website for more information.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater — Jan. 28, 7-9 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Cost: $95 plus gratuity and tax. Reservations required, limited seating. Call 262-248-4700, go to the-baker-house.ticketleap.com to purchase.

"Death of a Gangster" transports guests to a 1920s style mafia wedding. Dinner menu includes winter salad medley, choice of Chicken Piccata, prime rib or baked cod and chef's dessert delight. Guests can choose to purchase a bottle or two of Baker House's limited cache of The Prisoner wine for $60 per bottle. Fall bar will also be open and available.

Lake Geneva Local History Series — Starts Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 605, Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Cost: $5 per class.

The Wisconsin Historical Society presents a six-week series on Geneva Lake history, starting with “Pull Up a Chair, Let’s Take a Walk Through Lake Geneva,” with instructor Michael Rehberg. Courses are on Wednesdays. Topics include land disputes, the Maple Park Historic District, Victorian American spiritualism, lost iconic local structures and a look back at the year 1989. Other programs are taught by Chris Brookes and Dave Desimone. Visit the Badger Community Education page on Facebook to register for a class or the entire series.

“The Anti Boss” Comedy Show — Jan. 28, shows at 4 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to reserve.

Mike Maxwell performs a mock new hire orientation in a candid, unfiltered, R-rated workplace satire. Show is lightly interactive and not meant for those under the age of 18.

“Encanto” movie night & sing-along — Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Children can play and sing along while the movie plays on the big screen. Popcorn will be served.

The Heroes of the Underground Railroad and Lessons for Us Today — Jan. 25, 6 p.m., The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington, burlingtonchamber.org. Social studies educator Dan Meddaugh shares history of Burlington area abolitionists who defied the Fugitive Slave Act and supported the Underground Railroad.

East Troy Elementary PTO Dine-Out Day — Jan. 26, 4-8 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. A portion of the brewery’s sales will go to East Troy Elementary PTO. Email ete.pto.tres@gmail.com for more information.

Everybody Gets Lei’d Luau Party — Jan. 28, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Thumbs Up’s annual Hawaiian luau, with over 200 leis to be given out free, while supplies last, plus drink specials and more.

Bingo — Feb. 1, doors open 5 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Cost: $30 per person. Eleven games, includes one progressive coverall. Bring check or cash to pay at the door. Hosted by Williams Bay Lioness Lions Club. Proceeds will go to purchase an eye screening machine for Walworth County school students.

Snowball White Party — Feb. 4, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up. Winterfest celebration with drink specials for those wearing all white and music provided by DJ Clinto.

