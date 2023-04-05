The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Easter weekend — Saturday and Sunday, April 8 & 9.

Several Easter egg hunts and special events are happening in the Lake Geneva area this weekend. See story in this week’s Resorter for a full rundown.

Walworth County Fur & Feather Swap — April 8, 7-10 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. General admission: $2. Ages 12 and younger enter free.

The long-running event connects vendors and buyers of small animals, equipment and crafts. Lunch stand in the heated Activity Center. Proceeds from the swap support the Fur & Feather Sale, which since 1975 has showcased blue ribbon poultry, rabbits and goats from Walworth County youth exhibitors. For updates, visit the Walworth Co. Fur & Feather Facebook page.

Lyons Township Fire Department’s 16th Annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast — April 8, 8 a.m.-noon, Lyons Township Fire Department, 6339 Hospital Road, Lyons. Cost: Donations welcome.

This year, the department is asking patrons to give what they can to enjoy the breakfast, which features pancakes, sausages, eggs, coffee milk and juice.

There will be no Easter egg hunt this year, but the Easter Bunny will attend to pose for pictures and every child ages 12 and younger will receive a goodie bag. They can also enter to win one of three age group-specific prize baskets. There will also be cash, basket and gun raffles, with winners drawn at noon. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

Joe Diamond — April 8, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. World record holder Diamond, Maxwell’s official mind reader, gives 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four guests at a time in the Cognac Parlor. All shows complimentary with any drink order.

Movie Monday with Black Point Estate — Monday, April 10, 2 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The free monthly series draws to a close with a screening of “The Battle of Algiers.” After, Dave Desimone, of the Wisconsin Historical Society, leads a group discussion of the film.

Explore Japan Series: “Rashomon” — Wednesday, April 12, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

Free screening of the Akira Kurosawa classic, shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Part of the library’s monthlong Explore Japan Series.

High School Student Show — Thursday-Sunday, April 13-16, Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Area high schools, including Badger, Big Foot, Delavan-Darien, East Troy and Elkhorn, each submitted 10 art pieces created by students. Open house April 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Special showings April 14-16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Go to genevalakeartsfoundation.org for more details.

Peggy Prilaman Marxen — Thursday, April 13, 1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Author visit. First 25 attendees will receive a free copy of Marxen’s book, which she will also sign. Marxen grew up near Meteor, a town in Sawyer County. For many years, her home lacked indoor plumbing, electricity and a telephone. Marxen shares stories of her family’s herd of dairy cows, hunting, fishing and making maple syrup.

Live comedy — Saturday, April 15, shows at 5 and 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Featuring Kimberly Marion, Mike Fountain and Katie Meiners. Ages 21 and older only. Strong language. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

2023 Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant — April 15, 7 p.m., Badger High School auditorium. Tickets: $25 general admission.

Nine well-known local business owners and active communities are up for the title of this year’s Mr. Lake Geneva. Rounds include a group dance, talent portion, beach wear and evening wear/interview question. In addition to the pageant rounds, each contestant was competing to see who can raise the most funds for their campaign, which counts as 50% of their score. Go to lakesarealifeway.org to purchase tickets or find out more about the Mr. Lake Geneva pageant.

Calendar

Spring Show — Now through April 9, Gallery 223, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

Nearly 100 artworks by talented area artists are featured in various formats, including oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; pastel drawings; mixed media; jewelry; ceramics; glass works; photographs; prints and cards; and more. Over 150 artists, members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, are in the exhibit. Gallery hours: Friday through Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bingo — April 6, doors open 5 p.m., games start 6 p.m., progressive bingo starts 8:30 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Cost: $30 at the door. The Williams Bay Lioness Lions Club’s monthly bingo games occur the first Thursday of each month. Also cash bar, 50/50 raffle baskets.

Hoe Down Throw Down — April 7, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Country dance party with DJ Chex.

Stoplight Party — April 15, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Wear green if you’re single, yellow if it’s complicated, red if you’re taken. Also free glow-in-the-dark wristbands.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union