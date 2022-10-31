Grand Geneva kicks off holiday season Nov. 20 with Illumination Ceremony

TOWN OF LYONS — Gingerbread houses, hot apple cider, over two million lights and more return to Grand Geneva Resort & Spa for the holidays.

And for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort has opened its traditional six weeks of holiday events to the public.

Grand Geneva kicks off the holidays Sunday, Nov. 20, with its Illumination Ceremony. The resort is located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, off Highway 50, in the Town of Lyons.

Photos with Santa start at 4:30 p.m. in Evergreen Ballroom. Gather outside by the large Christmas tree for the illumination countdown at 6 p.m. After the flipping of the switch, there will be a fireworks display.

Guests can also roam the resort, which includes the Gingerbread House Walk, visits with Santa, holiday cookies and hot apple cider.

The resort requests that all who attend Nov. 20 bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to those in need in the community.

Special discounted room rates are available for the event. Visit grandgeneva.com for more information.