Doxie races & more fun for all ages at this weekend's Oktoberfest in Lake Geneva

A part of Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest this weekend could justify calling the event Dogtoberfest.
Dachshund races are expected to be a popular highlight during the annual celebration, which also features numerous children’s activities, a beer garden, stein hoisting competitions, live music and more in Flat Iron Park.
“I think the whole thing’s going to be about the dogs,” said Kristi Tarantino, events director for Streets of Lake Geneva, which is organizing Oktoberfest.
As of this writing, there were 10 dachshunds expected to race. Tarantino said there could be more due to the number of people who have contacted her about participating.
Just how many remains to be seen Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, during the actual races.
Having dachshunds, or “doxies,” sprint through the park was an Oktoberfest activity that debuted last year.
“I came up with this idea last year because it’s kind of an Oktoberfest thing,” Tarantino said. “I witnessed one race at a different Oktoberfest. It was the cutest 10 seconds I’ve ever seen.”
With their elongated bodies and short legs, dachshunds have a way of running that Tarantino finds adorable.
“Their bodies are so long that when they run, they just scrunch their bodies up and shoot (forward). The way they run, it’s hysterical,” she said.
Aside from more doxies at Oktoberfest, the most noticeable change will likely be that there’s now a $5 admission charge for adults. Children can enter for free.
Tarantino said it’s due to rising costs and added security to increase safety.
“The event costs have escalated over the years and in order to produce the same great quality event we had to charge a very small entrance fee,” she said.
But there’s a lot to enjoy for the small fee. Tarantino gave a list of 10 reasons to go to this weekend’s Oktoberfest.
- Grand Geneva Doxie Dash Race:Oct. 8 & 9, 4 p.m.— Complimentary with admission.
Bouncing & pony rides: Oct. 8 & 9 — There will be three bounce houses at Flat Iron Park.
Kids Entertainment Zone: Various entertainment both days of the event, including magic tricks, balloon animals, comedy and interactive activities.
Face painter: Complimentary with admission.
Food: Hot dogs, pizzas, brats, smash burgers, donuts, corn and more.
Live music: Featuring the “best of the German bands,” Tarantino said. A “Friday Night Pre Party” is Oct. 7 with music by Big Al Wetzel at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 8 — Ed Wagner’s Lustige Blaskapelle, 12:30-3 p.m.; and Steve Meisner Band, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 9 — the Badger High School Jazz Band plays 12:30-3 p.m.; and the Phenix Band is on from 3-5 p.m.
Dunn Lumber Stein Hoisting Competitions: Oct. 8 & 9, 2 p.m. — It’s a competition of strength, said Tarantino. The winner is the person who can hold a full stein the longest without spilling it. Men and women’s divisions, with one winner each day in each division. Sign up at the ticket booth. Contest entry fee: $20.
Organ grinder: A musician will play an authentic street organ during the event.
Craft fair: Over 20 vendors selling artisan goods both days of Oktoberfest.
Beer: Topsy Turvy Brewery will be serving up various craft beers, including Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, Hugh Hefeweizer, Beach Blonde, Stellar Nova Original and Lotus Hazy IPAs, plus Miller Lite.
Flat Iron Park is located at 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
For more Oktoberfest details, go to streetsoflakegeneva.com.