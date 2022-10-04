Doxie races & more fun for all ages at this weekend's Oktoberfest in Lake Geneva

Bouncing & pony rides: Oct. 8 & 9 — There will be three bounce houses at Flat Iron Park.

Kids Entertainment Zone: Various entertainment both days of the event, including magic tricks, balloon animals, comedy and interactive activities.

Face painter: Complimentary with admission.

Food: Hot dogs, pizzas, brats, smash burgers, donuts, corn and more.

Live music: Featuring the “best of the German bands,” Tarantino said. A “Friday Night Pre Party” is Oct. 7 with music by Big Al Wetzel at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 8 — Ed Wagner’s Lustige Blaskapelle, 12:30-3 p.m.; and Steve Meisner Band, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 9 — the Badger High School Jazz Band plays 12:30-3 p.m.; and the Phenix Band is on from 3-5 p.m.

Dunn Lumber Stein Hoisting Competitions: Oct. 8 & 9, 2 p.m. — It’s a competition of strength, said Tarantino. The winner is the person who can hold a full stein the longest without spilling it. Men and women’s divisions, with one winner each day in each division. Sign up at the ticket booth. Contest entry fee: $20.

Organ grinder: A musician will play an authentic street organ during the event.

Craft fair: Over 20 vendors selling artisan goods both days of Oktoberfest.

Beer: Topsy Turvy Brewery will be serving up various craft beers, including Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, Hugh Hefeweizer, Beach Blonde, Stellar Nova Original and Lotus Hazy IPAs, plus Miller Lite.