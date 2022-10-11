Cars & Company brings private vehicles & more to Lake City Social for a good cause

A new community fundraiser to help children fight cancer will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at the former Sprecher’s Restaurant.
Cars & Company will be from 2 to 6 p.m., at Lake City Social, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.
A partnership between the restaurant, Mecum Auctions and Curing Kids Cancer, the event features food, an open bar, silent auctions and a car show with numerous vehicles never before seen by the public.
About 25 to 30 unique and higher-end cars will be displayed, including some from private collection of Dana Mecum, president and founder of Mecum Auctions, which is headquartered in Walworth.
Many people from the Mecum Auctions team will be onsite at the event, as well as members of the Mecum family.
The car show will be in Lake City Social’s lower parking lot. The restaurant will be closed to the general public the day of the event.
Max and the Animals, a band from Madison, will be performing classic rock, pop, country and more at Cars & Company.
The indoors/outdoors event will be accessible by ticket only.
Tickets are $75 each, or two for $140 if purchased by Oct. 17. All proceeds from ticket sales, silent auction and sponsorships/donations will go to Curing Kids Cancer.
Price includes all food and beverages, including alcoholic drinks. Food will be provided by Lake City Social.
Business and personal sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more, contact Mikaela Hopkins at
mikaela@curingkidscancer.org or go to the “sponsorship” link at the Curing Kids Cancer website, curingkidscancer.org.
Visit the site also to purchase tickets and for more information about the event.
Top 10 selfie spots around Geneva Lake
The Riviera
To get a unique selfie at The Riviera, try heading out to its docks at sundown.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Three Graces at Flat Iron Park
The statue atop the Three Graces Fountain, in Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy has plenty of spots for nature lovers to snap a great selfie, including this boardwalk over a wetland area.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Black Point
Even Black Point Estate and Gardens Director Dave Desimone can’t resist the allure of taking a selfie in one of the property’s most popular selfie spots — the bench in front of the home, built in 1888.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Grand Geneva
Steve Magnuson, general manager of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, said this is one of the most popular selfie spots on the 1,300-acre property.
File photo, Regional News
Geneva Lake Shore Path
The 21-mile Geneva Lake Shore Path circles the entire lake for recreational hiking, and about one half-mile portion passes through Conference Point Center in Williams Bay.
File photos, Regional News
Lake Lawn Resort
The lakeside wedding sites at Lake Lawn Resort are popular selfie spots.
File photo, Regional News
The Abbey
The Abbey Resort, located at 269 Fontana Blvd., in Fontana.
Contributed photo, Regional News
Snake Road
An autumn scene along Snake Road.
File photo, Regional News
Library Park
Library Park overlooks Geneva Lake, which likely steals the show for selfies, but why not try a spot by the Lake Geneva Public Library? Here’s one, next to a statue of two children on a bench.
Steve Targo
White River
The beauty of White River County Park rests along the banks of the river after which it’s named, flanked by a heavily wooded hiking trail.
File photo, Regional News
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!