Cars & Company brings private vehicles & more to Lake City Social for a good cause

A new community fundraiser to help children fight cancer will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at the former Sprecher’s Restaurant.

Cars & Company will be from 2 to 6 p.m., at Lake City Social, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

A partnership between the restaurant, Mecum Auctions and Curing Kids Cancer, the event features food, an open bar, silent auctions and a car show with numerous vehicles never before seen by the public.

About 25 to 30 unique and higher-end cars will be displayed, including some from private collection of Dana Mecum, president and founder of Mecum Auctions, which is headquartered in Walworth.

Many people from the Mecum Auctions team will be onsite at the event, as well as members of the Mecum family.

The car show will be in Lake City Social’s lower parking lot. The restaurant will be closed to the general public the day of the event.

Max and the Animals, a band from Madison, will be performing classic rock, pop, country and more at Cars & Company.

The indoors/outdoors event will be accessible by ticket only.

Tickets are $75 each, or two for $140 if purchased by Oct. 17. All proceeds from ticket sales, silent auction and sponsorships/donations will go to Curing Kids Cancer.

Price includes all food and beverages, including alcoholic drinks. Food will be provided by Lake City Social.

Business and personal sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more, contact Mikaela Hopkins at mikaela@curingkidscancer.org or go to the “sponsorship” link at the Curing Kids Cancer website, curingkidscancer.org.

Visit the site also to purchase tickets and for more information about the event.