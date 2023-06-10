‘Do you think you could make a go of it in your own retail shop? Wouldn’t it be fun to try?”

This was the question posed to Lake Geneva Regional News readers in an ad published June 3, 1976, for Fancy Fair Mall.

This is Lake Geneva’s first and only downtown shopping mall. Today, the former Fancy Fair Mall is The Market of Lake Geneva. Located at 830-36 Main St., the spot has been a prime downtown Lake Geneva business location for almost 100 years.

It was an open-air car lot in the 1920s, then a garage. In the late 1930s, a new retail store was opened at the location by Montgomery Ward, then one of the largest department store chains in the U.S.

Since the 1970s, the location has remained a shopping mall.

Fancy Fair opened in the 1970s. In the latter half of 2021, the building was updated for the opening of The Market. In it are 10 retail shops, including Queen Bee Artisan Market, Threads by J. Roberts Menswear and Gallery LG.

Diving deep into the archives, below is a brief history of 830-36 Main St., a property that is still vital in the ever-changing face of downtown Lake Geneva’s business landscape.

From cars to retailThe announcement that Montgomery Ward was opening a store in the building that formerly housed Lake Shore Garage was on the front page of the Regional News Sept. 8, 1938.

Ralph C. Diehl, who opened Lake Shore, leased the property to Montgomery Ward, according to the article. Ward remodeled the structure.

In those days, a Ward store was comparable to having Walmart or Target set up shop downtown.

After the start of the 20th Century, Ward was locked in competition with Sears, opening stores and plying wares through mail-order catalogs in an era that well precedes online shopping and the big box store.

The Montgomery Ward store stocked clothes, dry goods, furniture, hardware products, sporting goods and tires and auto accessories.

“The increasing demand for Ward merchandise in Lake Geneva, plus the favorable condition of this city’s business activity, are two of the important factors that influenced the company’s decision to locate one of their newest retail stores here,” the article stated.

A Regional News article published April 6, 1939, titled “Spring Breezes Bring Easter Bargains to Lake Geneva Buyer,” reported that “Lake Geneva is rapidly becoming known as the shopping center of the county.”

The Lake Geneva Montgomery Ward store received special mention.

“Whether you are interested in items for your Easter wardrobe, furnishings for the home, accessories for your car or gifts for the baby, visit the big store,” the article stated. “Visit it anyhow. It’s a sight to see!”

A distinctive atmosphereDiehl sold the property in 1973 to Glen Nelson and Merrill Chase, who remodeled the building and opened Fancy Fair Mall in summer 1976.

A Regional News article from Aug. 23, 1979, by Jim Cook, painted Fancy Fair as a pillar of success.

“Tourists from all over the United States have made special effort to visit the mall, whether in search of a specific item or simply to browse through the many shops,” Cook stated.

Circa August 1979, Fancy Fair had 16 shops offering everything from imported garments to Christmas ornaments. Back then, Galerie Matisse, Fleming’s Ltd., the Gift Cottage, Overland Sheepskin Company, Crabtree and Evelyn Ltd., J&H Collectibles and Fancy Burger called the mall home.

The shops “radiate from a sunlit atrium that is filled with plants, giving the mall a warm, distinctive atmosphere,” stated Cook.

The name Glen Nelson should be familiar to those who have been in Lake Geneva since before the turn of the century.

There was a Regional News article about Nelson in a special issue commemorating the newspaper’s sesquicentennial anniversary April 30, 1998.

Nelson didn’t just own and manage Fancy Fair. Originally from Minnesota, he moved to Lake Geneva in 1937 to be a department manager at the Kroger Grocery and Baking Company store that used to be located at 757 Main St.

He managed Hill’s Market, formerly at 724 Main St., in 1944. About a year later, Nelson and his brother-in-law, Harold Hill, bought Rice’s Café, 812 Main St.

From 1948 to 1963, Nelson served as a Lake Geneva alderman. In 1964, Nelson and Hill purchased Cobb Hardware Store, located on the corner of Main and Broad streets at what is today the Cornerstone Shoppe.

There was also the Glen Nelson Restaurant, which according to a Regional News article July 10, 1969, had photographs lining its walls that were autographed by various well-known Wisconsin politicians and entertainers.

Among them were Doc Severinsen, trumpeter and leader of the NBC Orchestra on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

Nelson died Nov. 15, 1999. Robert and Sandra Skibitzki, Nelson’s son-in-law and daughter, respectively, owned Fancy Fair Mall, which was sold to Kirk Booher in 2021 for about $1.8 million.

New lifeThe Market of Lake Geneva looks much different than Fancy Fair Mall. Gone are the blue, burgundy and brown colors of the facade. Today, it is a white building with black trim.

Much was done to overhaul the building. A new sign was installed out front, and aside from the repainting, new lights, tuckpointing and masonry work was completed. The old exterior awnings were removed.

“It’s bright. It’s fresh. It’s attractive,” said Sally Nimmow, owner of Thrift-In, one of the shops in The Market of Lake Geneva, in a Regional News article from Oct. 17, 2021.