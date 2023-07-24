Lifeguard.

It's a job title, but for one member of the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol the designation lived up to its name quite literally last week as a tragic drowning situation came to a happy ending thanks to quick, clear-thinking action.

Second-year part-time water safety patrol employee Victor Larimer, an area summer resident, was on duty at Fontana Beach on Geneva Lake on Wednesday, July 19 as the 2:30 p.m. life-saving situation unfolded before his eyes.

"A woman, approximately in her twenties, was swimming out from the swim piers in Fontana out toward the swim area buoys," recalled Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol Director Ted Pankau. "She was swimming along with her aunt. When they reached the buoys and turned about to swim back to the beach, that's when the one woman began to struggle ... took in water and went unconscious. The aunt at that point was trying to hold her above water, but the water was deep, about ten feet deep, and she was trying to hold her above water and she was yelling for help. The lifeguard noticed it, swam out about 100 yards almost to rescue both of them, because what we we had was a possible double drowning situation almost. He was able to get ahold of the unconscious woman and swim her into shore. The aunt was able to swim in to shore on her own."

Once at the beach, Pankau noted Larimer administered life-saving measures to the women.

"When he got the unconscious woman to shore, she had no pulse, she was not breathing," he said. "He immediately began CPR and revived her right there on the beach. She regained a pulse, she regained breathing, but she did not immediately regain consciousness. Our boat crew arrived shortly after that and administered oxygen, and that seemed to help her regain consciousness."

Fontana Fire Department EMS ambulance crews arrived on scene at Fontana Beach and "assisted in further life-saving efforts" according to Pankau, who noted the woman was subsequently transported to MercyHealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 State Hwy. 67 in the Town of Geneva.

"I don't have any further information on her condition," Pankau said. "We did hear that she did survive this."

Larimer was praised for his life-saving actions.

"The lifeguard did a great job," Pankau said of Larimer, who splits his Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol duties between lifeguarding and working the Water Safety Patrol boat crews patrolling Geneva Lake. "He had a pretty long distance to swim out to get her and a long distance to swim her back. Starting the CPR immediately when they got to the shore was crucial. This woman survived and it's very possible she might not have ... He's done a very good job for us these last two years."

Founded in 1920, the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol employs approximately 80 people in the summer, with close to 50 devoted to lifeguarding at ten beaches around Geneva Lake at Fontana, Williams Bay, Linn and Lake Geneva and private beaches contracting for lifeguard services. The balance of Water Safety Patrol summer staff work on lake boat patrol crews, as swim instructors, and a fill a variety of office support roles, including dispatching.

Pankau said the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol typically averages 15-18 lake "pull-outs" a year of tired swimmers needing assistance and struggling swimmers needing to be rescued, with "much more rare" serious pull-outs of unconscious swimmers, like the July 19 incident, occurring on average around every five years. Year-to-date in 2023, Pankau reported that the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol has logged 15 lake pull-outs at the beaches it oversees around Geneva Lake.

"I think it serves as a reminder that water can be dangerous and people need to be aware that Geneva Lake gets very deep very quickly in comparison to most other lakes and bodies of water," Pankau said. "Make sure that you don't over-estimate your swimming ability. I'm not saying these people did that. I'm just saying in general. Never swim alone. In general, just be careful around the water. We also encourage people to take swim lessons. Studies have show that people that take swim lessons are at greatly reduced risk of drowning."

The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol is a private, non-profit organization with a mission to keep Geneva Lake safe and enjoyable through three main branches of operations—lifeguarding; educational programs, including swimming lessons and boater safety classes; and lake boat patrols.