Bucking a statewide and national trend of declining school enrollments and increasing levels of teacher turnover, the Fontana Joint 8 School District is reporting a modest enrollment increase and low levels of staff turnover.

District Administrator and Principal Steve Torrez reported to the Fontana Board of Eduction on Aug. 28 that, to date, the district is enrolling 201 students in Grades 4K-8 for the 2023-2024 school year, which starts after Labor Day on Tuesday, June 5.

In recent years, the district has been starting the school year with between 195-198 students acccording to Torrez.

“We’re over 200 to start the year for the first time, I think, since I’ve been here,” Torrez said. “We have five new kids in fourth grade, four new kids in fifth grade and five new kids in eighth grade, and then kind of sporadic. When I started here, I think we had. like, four kids leave, so it’s kind of been a switcheroo, so that’s good.”

Enrollment breakdowns to start the 2023-2024 school year are as follows: 4K, 13; 5K, 16; 1st Grade, 17; 2nd Grade, 17; 3rd Grade, 16; 4th Grade, 25; 5th Grade, 24; 6th Grade, 23; 7th Grade, 26; and 8th Grade, 24.

Torrez also reported that Fontana Elementary School had seen little turnover in staff of late.

“We haven’t had a lot of turnover in the last few years ... and I think part of that is the support that not only our school provides, but our staff and our community as well ... to be successful,” Torrez said.

All of which lays the foundational groundwork for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

“We’re ready to go, we’re fully staffed and our student enrollment is a little higher than it’s been to start the year,” Torrez noted.

Hirings approved

In advance of the Sept. 5 start of the 2023-2024 school year, the Fontana Board of Education approved the hiring of two teachers.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate and first-year teacher Angela Jacoby, of Greenfield, was hired as band teacher/band director in the wake of the resignation of Chrissy Bagby two weeks ago.

“We were super fortunate to find Angela ... because she had a job offer much closer to home but she decided to go with us,” Torrez said.

Also hired was UW-Whitewater graduate and first-year teacher Lauren Chermak, of Waukesha, who was hired as an additional Grades 4-5 teacher, moving Fontana Elementary School to four Grades 4-5 groups from the existing three.

“We felt that was going to be the best option as far as the students getting small group instruction,” Torrez said, noting the largest class group in Grades 4K-5 is 17 students to ensure “the elementary formative years will be small group.”

Action tabled

Looking for more time for review, the Board of Education tabled action on a slate of 40-plus proposed district board policy updates submitted by Stow, Ohio-based Neola, an independent provider of policy service to more than 1,500 client school districts in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia and Florida.

Neola serves 316 school districts across Wisconsin, including 10 in Walworth County — Fontana Joint 8 School District, Big Foot Union High School District, Delavan-Darien School District, Geneva Joint 4 School District (Woods School), Genoa City Joint 2 School District (Brookwood Schools), Lake Geneva Schools, Linn Joint 4 School District (Traver School), Linn Joint 6 School District (Reek School), Sharon Joint 11 School District (Sharon Community School), and Walworth Joint School District No. 1 (Walworth Elementary School).

Following review, the Fontana Board of Education is slated to discuss and take possible action on the proposed district board policy updates at its September business meeting.

Other news

In other developments at the Aug. 28 meeting, the Fontana Board of Education:

Approved the district’s 2023-2024 Professional Staff Handbook.

Approved the district’s 2023-2024 Support Staff Handbook.

Approved the district’s 2023-2024 Student/Parent Handbook.

Appoved the district’s 2023-2024 Daycare Handbook.

Next meeting

The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the Fontana Joint 8 School District Board of Education will be held on Monday, Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m., in the school library at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St. in Fontana.

IN 16 PHOTOS: Fontana Elementary School presents "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" - April 14.15, 2023 "Somewhere, over the rainbow..." Uncle Henry and Aunt Em on their Kansas farm Miss Almira Gulch comes to take away canine Toto and have him destroyed Dorothy Gale consults with psychic reader Professor Marvel The Mayor of Oz "Tot Munchkins" sing and dance in Fontana Elementary School's April 14-15 production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Scarecrow, Tin Man and Dorothy in the April 14-15 Fontana Elementary School production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Jitterbugs swarm in Nikko, leader of the Winged Monkeys "I'll get you my pretty — and your little dog, too!" Things look bleak for Dorothy Gale in the dungeon of the Wicked Witch's castle as time runs out Arrival at Emerald City The Wizard of Oz (Alex Cudnik) in the April 14-15, 2023 production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Glinda, the Good Witch of the North "There's no place like home..." Dorothy awakens back in Kansas, surrounded by concerned family and friends