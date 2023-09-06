With the Aug. 28 start of fall semester classes, it’s back to school at George Williams College of Aurora University in Williams Bay, but not for much longer.

In a few short months, school will soon be recessed permanently at the historic campus as the clock ticks toward the final bell for storied George Williams College following last year’s announcement by Aurora, Ill.-based Aurora University that it will no longer offer academic instruction at George Williams College’s scenic 137-acre Geneva Lake waterfront campus after December 2023.

At the time of the November 2022 announcement, George Williams College enrolled 174 students, 78 of which lived on the Williams Bay campus. At the time, the largest academic program at George Williams University was the 52-student nursing program, followed by the social work and psychology programs. George Williams College of Aurora University enrolled as many as 421 students at its peak in 2009, when the Williams Bay campus offered both undergraduate and graduate programs.

“In November 2022 the Aurora University Board of Trustees made the difficult decision to cease academic instruction on the Williams Bay campus at the end of 2023,” said Aurora University Senior Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing Deborah L. Maue of last year’s fateful announcement by then-President Rebecca Sherrick. “Once that decision was made, the University’s top priority was to create the best possible transition for our current students.”

Since last November’s closure announcement, Maue said Aurora University has taken several steps to support George Williams College students.

“First, instruction was added over the summer of 2023 to accelerate progress for students further along in their programs,” she noted. “Students with fewer completed courses were offered a path to completion on the Aurora campus. To remove financial barriers, students transferring to the Aurora campus will not be charged the cost of living on campus. Throughout this transition, the care and keeping of our students has been at the forefront.”

Deep roots

Both Aurora University and George Williams College date their founding to the late 1800s.

Founded in 1893 at Mendota, Ill. and relocated to Aurora in McHenry County, Ill. in 1912, Aurora University today is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution enrolling more than 6,100 students.

Located in Williams Bay at 350 Constance Blvd. off State Hwy. 67 and North Lakeshore Drive, George Williams College offers traditional undergraduate programs.

George Williams College is also home to the popular Music by the Lake summer musical festival series. After an initial 1951-1969 run, Music by the Lake since its 2001 revival has presented 115 events spanning a wide breadth of genres from country to jazz, Broadway to classic rock, operettas, children’s performers, and world-class symphonies.

The history of George Williams College on Geneva Lake dates back to the 1880s, with its roots in the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) movement of the 19th century.

In 1884, leaders from America’s burgeoning local YMCAs gathered on the shores of Geneva Lake in Williams Bay to attend a summer training program.

The training camp that would become George Williams College was founded in 1886 by YMCA leaders I. E. Brown, William Lewis and Robert Weidensall to serve as a professional YMCA training school.

The fast-growing YMCA training camp grew quickly, moving to the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago in 1890, with the Williams Bay campus serving as a college camp for retreats.

In its early decades in the late 19th and early 20th centeries, the training camp operated under several names including Training School of the YMCA (1890–1896), Secretarial Institute and Training School (1896–1903), Institute and Training School of the YMCA (1903–1913) and as YMCA College or Association College until 1933, when its name was changed to George Williams College in honor of English philanthropist and businessman Sir George Williams (1821-1905), the 1844 founder of the YMCA to put Christian values into practice by developing a healthy “body, mind and spirit.”

Today, the Geneva, Switzerland-based worldwide YMCA numbers more than 64 million beneficiaries in 120 countries.

Moved to Downers Grove, Ill. in 1965, George Williams College closed in 1985, with the Williams Bay campus and Aurora University affiliated in 1992 and merged in 2000 in Williams Bay as George Williams College of Aurora University.

Campus future hazy

While Sherrick noted last year that Aurora University would continue to own the George Williams College property, operate it as a conference center and continue its longstanding Music by the Lake series, the future of historic 137-acre campus beyond this December is uncertain, given Aurora’s current marketing of the campus.

Concerns are rising in the community regarding the future of the George Williams College (GWC) campus after academic instruction ends in December.

“Personally, I would hate to see a housing developer buy all that beautiful GWC land along the lakeshore,” said one local resident, who commented to the Regional News on the condition on anonymity. “Others feel the same way ... Aurora University has kept the community in the dark about its plan to sell GWC ... Given the size, lakefront location, and the history of the George Williams College in our community ... it makes many people in the community nervous that so far it is happening without any public discussion or disclosure. This is a big deal for Williams Bay, especially if a potential buyer is someone without the community’s best interests in mind. That would be horrible given the way that people in the local communities have supported George Williams College for decades.”

Maue said Aurora University is currently talking with other nonprofit organizations about possibly acquiring its satellite 137-acre lakefront George Williams College campus.

“As we approach the end of instruction on the Williams Bay campus, the university has entered into conversations with other nonprofit organizations to explore interest in acquiring the campus,” she noted. “Several organizations have expressed interest and we are following up with additional meetings. These conversations have been structured to identify a good steward for the campus and its legacy.”

Among those taking a keen interest in the future of the George Williams College campus on several levels is Williams Bay Village President William “Bill” Duncan, a retired 41-year administrator at George Williams College from 1970-2011, serving as senior vice president.

“It’s sad,” Duncan said. “I’ve been through two closures of George Williams College ... It’s a crucial site for a variety of reasons, environmental in particular because of the amount of lakefront property that’s there ... It also buffers Yerkes Observatory ... And it has been an economic engine for the village, too — the people that come and stay there for conferences and the students that are there. It’s a loss potentially.”

Tucked away in 2,985-resident Williams Bay, the George Williams College campus has a rich legacy in U.S. and global history according to Duncan.

“It’s the site at which the YMCA in the United State was founded,” he noted. “The role it played in the national and international YMCA is historic.”

Like others in the community, Duncan is also waiting to see what the future holds for George Williams College’s expansive lakefront campus and its educational and conference facilities.

“I have no inside information,” he said. “I’m hoping that they do find and sell to another institution ... I’m hoping that the main campus, which is down by the lake and up around Yerkes, remains in institutional hands in some sort of educational use ... I would hate to see the lakefront property be more big property, big houses. That would be unfortunate in my personal opinion, not as board chair. I would hate to see that happen.”

Duncan said Aurora University has been a good steward of the George Williams College campus over the years.

“It’s not an inexpensive property to maintain,” he noted. “Aurora’s done a beautiful job ... It’s gorgeous ... Hopefully it makes it more attractive to another institution.”

