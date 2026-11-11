Happenings From fireworks to breakfasts with Santa: Holiday fun starts this month at Grand Geneva Steve Targo Nov 11, 2026 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Numerous holiday-related activities begin this week at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2\2C62 C6D@CE’D “r9C:DE>2D :? E96 r@F?ECJ” 46=63C2E:@? :D 46?E6C65 2C@F?5 E96 ba?5 p??F2= x==F>:?2E:@? r6C6>@?J[ H9:49 :D $F?52J[ }@G] aa[ 2E cib_ A]>]k^Am Over 2 million holiday lights are set to turn on once again at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa for its annual “Christmas in the Country” celebration. Submitted photos, Regional News kAmpE E96 C6D@CE E9:D D62D@?[ @G6C a >:==:@? =:89E65 564@C2E:@?D 42? 36 7@F?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^8C2?586?6G2]4@>Qm8C2?586?6G2]4@>k^2m]k^AmkAm}F>36C @7 =:89ED :?4=F56D 3@E9 E96 :?5@@C =:89ED 2?5 E96 “`a s2JD @7 r9C:DE>2D” 5C:G6\E9C@F89 =:89E D9@H 2=@?8 E96 5C:G6 E92E =625D E@ E96 C6D@CE D:E6]k^Am People are also reading… Geneva Joint No. 4 School District referendum question fails by a single vote Mitchell Berman defeats Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st District Local church to conduct annual Christmas Rummage Sale State Rep. Tyler August elected to another term representing District 31 Voters approve four-year referendum for Williams Bay School District Lake Geneva Business Improvement District making changes to its holiday events 3 things that stood out from No. 1 Wisconsin's tie, shootout win vs. Minnesota LIVE SCOREBOARD: High school football quarterfinal round playoff scores Polzin: Colton Joseph's benching exposes Wisconsin football's costly gamble Badger High School theater students to present 'Radium Girls' Williams Bay proposes changes to Lion’s Field House rental agreement Geneva Lake Museum director retires after 13 years of service Which local soup is Best of Kenosha County at Bowls & Bakers? NIU Jazz Orchestra to conduct concert at Badger High School How the Brewers, and Milwaukee, pulled off World Series parade, party kAmr6C6>@?J 8F6DED H:== H2E49 E96 =:89ED EFC? @? }@G] aa[ 7@==@H65 3J 2 7:C6H@C<D 5:DA=2J]k^AmkAm%96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 49:=5C6?’D 24E:G:E:6D[ 2 G:D:E 7C@> $2?E2[ 9@=:52J C67C6D9>6?ED 2?5 C277=6D E@ 36?67:E E96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ s6AFE6 $96C:77’D s6A2CE>6?E %@JD 7@C z:5D !C@8C2>]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%:?D6= U2>Aj %@?:4 C6EFC?Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr2?’E H2:E E@ 46=63C2E6 F?E:= }@G] aan s@?’E 92G6 E@]k^Am kAm~? uC:52J[ }@G] `b[ E96 %:?D6= U2>Aj %@?:4 r9C:DE>2D A@A\FA 32C @A6?D]k^Am kAmxE :D E96 D64@?5 J62C 7@C E96 A@A\FA 32C[ H9:49 92D C6A@CE65=J 492?865 :ED =@@<]k^AmkAm“%9:?< D9:>>6C:?8 D:=G6C E:?D6=[ 8=@H:?8 =:89ED[ 76DE:G6 4@4<E2:=D 2?5 A=6?EJ @7 9@=:52J 2EE:EF56[” DE2E6D E96 H63D:E6]k^AmkAm!6@A=6 6?E6C:?8 vC2?5 v6?6G2’D =@?8\CF??:?8 v:?86C3C625 w@FD6 r@?E6DE >FDE DF3>:E E96:C 6?EC:6D }@G] `b 3J d A]>]k^Am kAmv:?86C3C625 w@FD6 (2=<[ :? H9:49 C6D@CE 8F6DED 2?5 E96 AF3=:4 42? G:6H 4@?E6DE 6?EC:6D[ DE2CED $F?52J[ }@G] aa]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mqCF?49 (:E9 $2?E2k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmqCF?49 (:E9 $2?E2 <:4<D @77 |@?52J[ }@G] ab[ E96? H:== 36 6G6CJ $2EFC52J 2?5 $F?52J[ }@G] ag\s64] a_[ g 2]>]\` A]>]k^AmkAmrFDE :D Sed 25F=ED[ Sad 286D b\`a[ 4@>A=:>6?E2CJ 7@C 286D a 2?5 J@F?86C]k^Am kAmk6>mu@C >@C6 23@FE vC2?5 v6?6G2 9@=:52J 24E:G:E:6D[ 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^8C2?586?6G2]4@>^D62D@?D^49C:DE>2DQm8C2?586?6G2]4@>^D62D@?D^49C:DE>2Dk^2m]k^6>mk^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Steve Targo Special Sections Coordinator Author email Follow Steve Targo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Election 2026 Geneva Joint No. 4 School District referendum question fails by a single vote The referendum question was to allow the district to exceed its state revenue limit by about $4.5 million during the next four years. Election 2026 Mitchell Berman defeats Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st District In a major election upset, Democrat Mitchell Berman narrowly defeated Republican Congressman Bryan Steil, flipping a seat that had been in Rep… Local church to conduct annual Christmas Rummage Sale A portion of the proceeds will benefit local food pantries. Election 2026 State Rep. Tyler August elected to another term representing District 31 August, a Republican, defeated Democrat John Perryman during the Nov. 3 general election. Election 2026 Voters approve four-year referendum for Williams Bay School District The referendum question received 1,273 “yes” votes and 964 “no” votes.