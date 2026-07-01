Jul 1, 2026 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 A parks foundation could be used to help fund future park and recreation projects, including establishing amenities on the Hillmoor property. FILE PHOTO, REGIONAL NEWS Lake Geneva officials are considering establishing a parks foundation to help fund future park and recreational programs. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS Related to this story Most Popular UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus UW-Madison was an early adopter of the robots in 2019, becoming the fourth and largest university to launch them on its campus. How the Packers' 6 draft picks have fared this offseason Green Bay Packers rookies produced mixed results so far in offseason practices. Here's what to know. Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Officials from the Lake Geneva Police Department recently took Timothy Conley, 70, of Lake Geneva into custody following an investigation into… Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School The school board president said the district is working to address the issues. Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property The company plans to develop a multi-use campus that will feature a bakery, cafe and coffee shop, event space, catering kitchen, food laborato…