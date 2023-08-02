The Williams Bay School District convened its 2023 annual meeting on July 24 in the lecture room at Williams Bay High School, with attending electors voting on several annual measures, including the district’s 2023-2024 school property tax levy.

Copies of the 12-page “Williams Bay School District 2022-2023 Year in Review” booklet were available for pick-up by annual meeting attendees.

The PreK-12 Williams Bay School District employs 85 administrators, certified educations and support staff members, with a total enrollment of 728 students — Grades 4K-5, 282; Grades 6-8, 139; and Grades 9-12, 188.

Called to order by Board Vice President Karolyn Nelson as temporary chair in the absense of President Jack Lothian, electors in attendance approved the nomination of district resident and Williams Bay Middle School-High School math teacher Darla Thiel to chair the annual meeting.

Property tax levy

Chief among the action items on the July 24 annual meeting agenda was an elector vote on the district’s proposed $9,711,583 property tax levy, inclusive of an $8,169,547 revenue limit levy, a $1,395,906 referendum-approved debt levy and a $146,130 community services levy.

In a presentation of 2023-2024 proposed budget highlights by Williams Bay School District Administrator Dr. Williams White and Business Manager Jennifer Frederick, it was noted that the budget included full usage of the district’s $491,992 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) COVID-19 relief funding that sunsets in the fall of 2024.

“That offsets the deficit we would have had,” White noted.

The recently-approved biennial state buidget provides a $325 per pupil increase for the 2023-2024 school year. This measure, coupled with the district’s declining enromment, is causing the district to watch revenues and expenses very closely for the 2023-2024 school year. An operating referendum is schedules for the April 2024 spring general election to help increase funding for the district in 2024-2025 and beyond.

“The board is focused on being fiscally responsible and being excellent stewards of the resources the public taxpayer has provided,” Frederick noted in her printed 2023-2024 budget message. “The staff, administration and board have prepared a budget that complies with its revenue limit and does the best job possible of meeting the educational needs of students in the Williams Bay School District. We have designed our draft budget to be very conservative in estimating our revenues and have accounted for all known expenditures.”

It was noted that the proposed budget does not include a commitment toward long-term capital improvements due to the upcoming planned Spring 2024 operating referendum request and the depletion of ESSER funding.

Proposed general fund budget expenditures for 2023-2024 of $10,870,431 represent less than a 3.87% increase over the 2022-2023 unaudited expenditures, with the 2023-2024 budget including a 10% employee contribution towards health insurance costs. With the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS) requiring the district to match 6.8% contributions from now until Dec. 31, 2023, beginning in January employees will pay 6.9% towards their retirement.

By comparison, the district’s elector-approved 2022-2023 property tax levy stood at $11,631,986, including an $8,593,004 revenue limit levy, a $2,895,206 referendum-approved debt levy and a $143,776 community services levy.

“That’s where you see the diffence of the [ESSER] COVID funds and what we’re actually levying, which also gives you a glimpse of what we’ll be short budgetarily because our expenditures don’t really seem to go down significatly, but our revenues aren’t really rising with that,” White said.

The proposed $9,711,583 school property tax levy was unanimously approved by district electors on a required ballot vote.

The anticipated property tax mill rate of 0.00582 or $5.82 per $1,000 of assessed property value, is based on the assumption of a 5% increase in property values from the Fall 2022 equalized property valuation. When the levy is set in November the tax levy mill rate will be updated with the Fall 2023 equalized property valuation fron the State of Wisconsin.

It was noted by White that the proposed $5.82 per $1,000 mill rate represents “a significant decrease” from $7.31 per $1,000 for 2022-2023 and $7.35 per $1,000 for 2021-2022.

The projected 2023-2024 mill rate would equate to$1,455 for a property valued at $250,000, down $373; $1,746 for a property valued at $300,000, down $447; $2,328 for a property valued at $400,000, down $596; $2,910 for a property valued at $500,000, down $745; and $4,365 for a property valued at $750,000, down $1,118.

White reports

White delivered his district administrator’s report at the annual meeting.

“The district staff continued to focus on helping each student ‘Dream, Aspire and Achieve,’” he said. “Our staff members worked hard to provide students with an engaging and high-quality learning experience. Our students continued to achieve at a high level academically and through our co-curricular activities. The district continues to focus on implementing the strategic plan and accomplishing the action steps contained in the plan.

Accomplishments cited by White included:

Expanding K-12 co-curricular offerings, including the addition of hockey, girl’s wrestling and boy’s lacrosse, as well as a podcast club in partnership with the Barrett Memorial Library.

Offered industry certifications at the high school level through its school-to-work program, with four students earning certification through the Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA).

Two students completing year-long apprenticeships.

Receipt of state approval for three Career Pathways — Business Administration in Finance, Architecture and Construction, and Advanced Manufacturing.

A record total of 38 high school students earning three or more credits from Gateway Technical College or another technical college

Williams Bay High School achievement at the “Significantly Exceeds Expectations” level on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction School Report Card.

Implentation of a Hope Squad peer-to-peer youth suicide prevention program.

Continued participation in the Wisconsin Threat Assessment Research Grant.

Offering financial literacy as a Gateway credit-bearing course.

Implementation of the district’s 3K Little Paws play-based 4K-preparation program.

Implementation of modified block scheduling.

A balanced budget for the 2022-2023 school year, with no short-term borrowing.

Maintaining a fund balance of 25% of higher.

Continuing the Superintendent Advisory Council.

Expanded district partnerships with the Barrett Memorial Library, Williams Bay Parks and Recreation and Williams Bay Police Department to implement a variety of activities for both students and the larger community, including the Halloween-themed Boo in the Bay, Truck-a-Palooza and Summer Bash, among other activities.

As part of the his report, White also took a look into the future for the Williams Bay School District.

“As we prepare for the 2023-2024 school year, the district is facing a number of challenges and opportunities,” he said. “We are focuses on energizing our students and staff and increasing academic achievement throughout the district. The district is working to expanded opportunities and programming for students. The big issues the district is facing, along with all Wisconsin school districts, continue to be school finances, teacher shortages and competitive job market.

“In Wisconsin, per pupil spending dropped from 11% above the national average in 2002 to 6% below the national averagle in 2020. It is the largest drop for any state during this time period. The concerns regarding school finance is not just a local issue but a statewide issue. Although the state legislature passed a biennial budget that touts more money for schools, the Williams Bay School District will see a minuscule increase to our revenues while our expenses have seen a significant increase. We have reached out to our local representatitives in the state legislature to advocate for the needs of our district and our students. They are receptive to our message but direct us to ask our taxpayers for financial support via a referendum.

“Our financial issues are being complicated by an extremely competitive job market combined with teacher shortages. Education Week reported a 35% decrease in the number of people completing teacher programs in 2021. We have also seen an incrase in retirements and people leaving the profession. The Williams Bay School District has been successful in recruiting and retaining staff due to our quality learning environment, but we are still experiencing faculty leaving the district for personal reasons, including better pay due to the high demand statewide.”

Other news

In other news at the Williams Bay School District annual meeting, electors in attendance approved:

Acceptance of the annual meeting minutes of July 25, 2022 as printed.

Setting annual Board of Education salaries at $2,500 for the board president, and at $2,200 each for board vice president, treasurer, clerk and member-at-large.

Setting next year’s district annual meeting for Monday, July 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. in the lecture center at Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay.

Calendar notes

With the new 2023-2024 school year approaching, upcoming Williams Bay School District dates of interest include:

Elementary Supply Drop-Off and Open House —Wednesday, Aug. 30, 3:45-6:45 p.m.

Sixth Grade Ice Cream Social — Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5-6 p.m.

Labor Day National Holiday — Monday, Sept. 4

First Day of School — Tuesday, Sept. 5

Middle School-High School Open House —5-7:30 p.m.

IN 18 PHOTOS; Williams Bay Middle School presents "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition" - April 27-28, 2023 Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants and his pet snail, Gary! BFF's Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom neighbors Patrick Staff, Squidward Q. Tentacles and SpongeBob SquarePants "The Sponge Bob Musical: Youth Edition" cast and crew - Williams Bay Middle School, April 27-28, 2023 Hatching an evil scheme down at The Chum Bucket SpongeBob comforts Pearl Krabs SpongeBob Electric Skates.JPG Dollar signs in Mr. Krabs' eyes: "Daddy Knows Best" Discord in the Krabs Family Ms. Mayor tries to maintain the status quo in Bikini Bottom despite the impending threat of a rumbling undersea volcano The Krusty Krab proprietor Mr. Krabs TV newscaster Perch Perkins reports on breaking news in Bikini Bottom SpongeBob Patrick Groupies.JPG Race to the rescue Scientist squirrel Sandy Cheeks explains her plan for defusing volcano Mt. Humongous "I'm Not a Loser" - Squidward Q. Tentacles dreams of breaking into show business Sandy and SpongeBob prepare to defuse threatening volcano Mt. Humungous Down at The Krusty Krab in "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition" at Williams Bay Middle School