QDOBA Mexican Eats® is expanding its footprint in Wisconsin with the addition of a new restaurant at Delavan in Walworth County.

Located at 1312 Geneva St. (State Hwy. 50), the restaurant officially opens to the public on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

"We are excited to bring more flavor to the Delavan community," said Hanna Anderson, director of marketing for Milwaukee-based Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, owner and operator of all QDOBA Mexican Eats® locations in Wisconsin. "QDOBA Mexican Eats® has been serving flame-grilled, hand-crafted, made-in-house Mexican eats for over 25 years. Serving customizable burritos, crave-worthy tacos, and creamy three-cheese queso, it’s a place where flavor takes a universal approach to activating your senses. From the flavor of our restaurant’s bold and distinctive décor to the local employees that make us who we are, right down to the food itself, we believe in flavor without compromise. We encourage guests to explore different flavor combinations and try new flavors. If they're not satisfied, we'll make it right, guaranteed."

Building on the success of Roaring Fork Restaurant Group's two other Walworth County Qdoba Mexican Eats® locations in Lake Geneva and Whitewater — and their popularity with Delavan residents — Anderson said it made good business sense to locate a restaurant in the City of Delavan.

"We're excited to be in Delavan," she said. "We know we've got people from Delavan that visit our Lake Geneva restaurant and our Whitewater restaurant, and we cater a lot in Delavan, so we know that Delavan's familiar with our food. We're looking forward to being a part of the community and adding another food option. We hope we'll do well. We've had some excitement with people stopping by the restaurant as it's been under construction, asking when we're gonna open, so we feel like it will be well received."

Other area Qdoba Mexican Eats®restaurants are located at 351 Peller Rd., off State Hwy. 50 in Lake Geneva, and at 1114 W. Main St. (Business U.S. Hwy. 12) in Whitewater.

Milestone restaurant opening

Anderson said the Delavan Qdoba is a "special" opening for Roaring Fork in several ways, including its trailblazing status as the first in the group to be built ground-up featuring a convenient online order pick-up window.

"Guests can place their order online and then drive through the window," she noted. "It's not a traditional drive-through. It allows that quick grab-and-go type of service, which is the first restaurant we've had built with that incorporated into the plan."

The Delavan location is the 60th QDOBA restaurant for Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, which celebrated 25 years of serving fresh, Mexican-inspired flavor in Wisconsin earlier this year.

"Like all QDOBA restaurants, this location offers a robust menu with high-quality ingredients, such as freshly chopped veggies, in-house pickled jalapeños and flame-grilled steak and adobo chicken," Anderson said. "Guests can walk through the line and build their own perfect meal by choosing from a variety of entrée options, including tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, nachos, and salads."

QDOBA Delavan will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The store phone number is 262-953-2539.

Shared facility

QDOBA will share the newly-constructed dual-unit restaurant facility with a fast casual Noodles & Company restaurant, which will specialize in international and American noodle dishes, in addition to soups and salads.

The restaurants replace a former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery that had sat vacant on the site for more than two years before its demolition earlier this year.

According to the Noodles & Company website (https://www.noodles.com), the Delavan restaurant is slated to open next week on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Founded in 1995, Broomfield, Colo.-based Noodles & Company has more than 450 restaurants in 26 states and over 8,000 team members.

Learn more

Founded in 1995, San Diego-based fast-casual restaurant chain QDOBA Mexican Eats® has 794 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about QDOBA, visit QDOBA.com or download the QDOBA app available in the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, founded in 1998, is a locally-owned restaurateur based in Milwaukee. Since opening its flagship QDOBA Mexican Eats restaurant in Milwaukee in 1998, it has become one of the largest QDOBA franchisees in the United States, currently operating QDOBA Mexican Eats locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

Roaring Fork is one of the fastest-growing local restaurant groups and employs nearly 1,000 people throughout its franchise territory.

For more information, visit www.roaringforkrestaurantgroup.com.

