U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced Aug. 28 that his staff will be available for mobile office hours in Racine County on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

These office hours give constituents the opportunity to meet with Sen. Johnson’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or other federal matters.

The office hours will be held Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. to noon in Room 303 at Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. in downtown Racine.

