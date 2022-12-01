Williams Bay School Board mulls Spring 2023 school funding referendum: 'Either we start looking at cuts or we start looking at a referendum'

After a preliminary Nov. 14 review of district budget projections for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, the Williams Bay Board of Education is mulling a possible 2023 school funding referendum question for the spring general election ballot.

Williams Bay Schools district administrator Dr. Bill White said the 5-member board is “leaning” toward “a potential referendum” after a “heavy discussion” on district financial projections.

“They are possibly going to go to referendum in the spring of 2023,” White noted. “We’ll really be firming those conversations up at our December meeting, with a goal of having a referendum question, if we’re gonna go that direction, done by January ... I think the general sense is we’re going to referendum in the spring.”

White said a dollar amount for the referendum is “still under discussion” at this point.

“Based on what the projections are showing and the deficit it’s showing, the options are narrowing is the gist of it,” he noted. “Either we start looking at cuts or we start looking at a referendum. That’s all being firmed up between now and January.”

Like many school districts across Wisconsin, the Williams Bay School District is finding itself caught in a financial squeeze.

“What’s driving it is basically the (school) funding formula for the State of Wisconsin,” White said. “If you talk to some of our legislators, they say if you want more money, go to your voter, go to referendum. The process for financing is really aligned to have to go to referendum, particularly if you’re a declining enrollment district, and our enrollment is declining. The way they financed schools in the last biennial (state) budget, we’ve been very frugal with our ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) funds. We still have quite a bit of that to use for the ‘23-’24 budget, but in the end we’re just not gonna make the ends meet.”

The Williams Bay Board of Education next meets on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Lecture Center at Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.

School report cards

In other news at the Nov. 14 Board of Education meeting, White reported on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s district report card for the Grades 4K-12 school district, outlining student performance results from Wisconsin Student Assessment System (WSAS) exams administered during the 2021-2022 school year.

On Nov. 15, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction published public and choice school and district report cards for the 2021-22 school year, with a majority of public school districts, schools and choice schools meeting or exceeding expectations. The DPI creates school and district report cards and publishes them annually as required by Wisconsin Statute 115.385. Report cards include data on multiple indicators for multiple school years across four priority areas: Achievement, Growth, Target Group Outcomes, and On-Track to Graduation. The Achievement and Growth priority areas are weighted based on a district or schools’ percentage of economically disadvantaged pupils, as required by state law. A school or district’s overall accountability score places the school or district into one of five overall accountability ratings: Significantly Exceeds Expectations (five stars), Exceeds Expectations (four stars), Meets Expectations (three stars), Meets Few Expectations (two stars), and Fails to Meet Expectations (one star).

In the 2021-2022 WSAS testing, the Williams Bay School District achieved an overall score of 73.6, placing it in the “Exceeds Expectations” category.

Williams Bay Elementary School and Williams Bay Middle School achieved in the three-star Meets Expectations category with report card scores of 66.2 and 65.7 respectively.

Williams Bay High School achieved a top five-star Significantly Exceeds Expectations category with a score of 86.8.

According to the DPI District Report Card, during the 2021-2022 school year, the Williams Bay School District overall enrolled 648 students, 34.7% of which were open enrolled. The district demographic was 92.4% White, 2.5% Hispanic or Latino, 2.0% Asian, 0.9% Black or African American, 0.3% American Indian of Alaskan Native, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and 1.7% two or more races. A total of 30.6% of students were economically disadvantaged, 12.5% had disabilities, and 2.9% were English learners.

“The elementary school and the middle school both met expectations and the high school significantly exceeded expectations on the state report cards that were just released,” White said. “We’re proud of all the work that our teachers and kids do.”

Other news

In other developments at the Nov. 14 meeting, the Williams Bay Board of Education:

Approved Spring 2023 Start College Now applications for students looking to take courses at Gateway Technical College.

Held second readings on and approved minor changes to district policies in the 600 and 800 Series governing fiscal management and school-community relations respectively.

Approved 2022-2023 parent transportation contracts for private school students residing within the district. By state statute, the district has to provide transportation for private school students, with White noting that “it’s just cheaper to give them a transportation contract instead of providing a bus.”

Reviewed proposed district calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 (Sept. 5-June 6) and 2024-2025 (Sept. 30-June 6) school years. High school commencements are set for May 31, 2024 and May 30, 2025.

Had no revisions for the 2022-2023 employee handbooks.