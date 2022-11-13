Whitewater race series raises funding for local organizations

The Discover Whitewater Series: Half Marathon, 5K, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle held its 10th annual race banquet Nov. 2 at Willow Brook Golf Course.

Race sponsors, team leaders, volunteers and five local charities attended the event to celebrate the success of the 10th Anniversary DWS race.

“The DWS’s mission is to give back to the community and organizations that dedicate their time to support others around the city,” DWS Executive Director Jefferey Knight said in a press release.

During the banquet, DWS presented $5,000 to each of the five charity partners, for a total of $25,000 distributed.

The five charities receiving funding included: Working for Whitewater’s Wellness, Bethel House, Whitewater Unified School District, Whitewater LEADS, and the J-Hawk Aquatic Club.

An additional $622 was donated from anonymous sources to the charities of their choosing on the DWS website. During the last 10 years, the DWS has raised a total of $254,500 for the local charities of Whitewater.

“It is always a great experience to witness the hard work local sponsors, volunteers, community members, and race partners put into the DWS,” Course Marshall Jeff Miller said. “The DWS this year is one to remember, to see the community come together and make the DWS a success is incredible.”