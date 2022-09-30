Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
