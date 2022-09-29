 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

