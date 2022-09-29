This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…