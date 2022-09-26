For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
