Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

