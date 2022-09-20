Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.