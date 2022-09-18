This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
