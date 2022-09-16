Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
