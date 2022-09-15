Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Friday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.