Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
