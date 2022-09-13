This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
