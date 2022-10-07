For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but rain will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when showers will start and who has the best chance in our latest forecast.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 8am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is sho…
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. T…